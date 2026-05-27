Admission Rush Begins at Galgotias University as Applications Open for Undergraduate Programs for the 2026 Academic Session

SMPL

New Delhi [India], May 27: Student expectations from higher education are shifting. They are focused not at conventional degrees but towards institutions that can offer them academic depth alongside interdisciplinary learning, give them practical exposure, nurture an innovation ecosystem, and build stronger pathways that lead to employment. As the world is changing rapidly with the growing needs of technology, universities have started rethinking how they are preparing students.

In order to meet the growing demand of the students inclining more towards learning environments that are not following the traditional norm, Galgotias University's undergraduate programs for the academic year 2026-27 is built around blending classroom learning with interdisciplinary exploration and industry experience. In global rankings, Galgotias sits in the 1201-1400 band in the QS World University Rankings 2026 and has been placed 27th among private universities in India in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026; reflecting its growing academic profile and rising visibility in higher education

Admission process and eligibility:

Admission for the current academic year is open across undergraduate programmes and eligibility requirements vary by course. Entrance level scorecards such as JEE Main for B.Tech, CLAT for Law and NEET or GUNEE for nursing are required for program specific courses, Certain programmes also conduct university-level entrance assessments. The university is also offering merit-based scholarships for eligible students. Board toppers may qualify for up to a 100% tuition fee waiver, while high-performing JEE candidates can receive scholarships of up to 50%.

Students can apply through the university's admissions portal by submitting academic and personal details, uploading Class 10 and 12 marksheets scoring 50%-60% marks, a valid ID proof, and the application fee of INR 1,200.

Programmes Designed for Emerging Career Pathways

Student interests rarely stay within a single discipline, and the university's programme range reflects that. Galgotias offers undergraduate degrees across Engineering, Computer Applications, Biosciences & Technology, Clinical Healthcare, Design, Liberal Education, Media & Communication Studies, Law, Agriculture, Pharmacy, Business, Aviation, Hospitality, Logistics & Supply Chain Management, Finance & Commerce, and Allied Health Sciences, among others.

For students interested in engineering, the university offers 26 B.Tech specialisations across areas such as Computer Science Engineering (CSE), Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Data Science, Electronics & Communication Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Civil Engineering. For direct admissions into the second year, Diploma holders can also apply through a lateral entry pathway.

Admissions are currently open on a rolling basis. The majority of the undergraduate courses require candidates to have completed 10+2 with 50-60% marks from a recognised board. As for admission routes, JEE Main for B.Tech programmes, CLAT for Law, university-conducted entrance tests for select courses, and NEET/GUNEE for Nursing applicants are to be followed.

Building an Industry-Relevant Academic Ecosystem

Employers have grown more focused on applied learning and problem-solving, and universities have had to respond. At Galgotias, that response takes shape through guest lectures, live projects, industry immersion, and technology-enabled learning infrastructure running alongside classroom instruction.

Students have access to Centres of Excellence developed in collaboration with Intel, Apple, Cisco, Salesforce, Tata Technologies, Capgemini, and L & T EduTech, alongside advanced computing infrastructure including NVIDIA DGX H200 systems and dedicated prototyping and 3D printing laboratories for hands-on experimentation and product development.

A Growing Culture of Innovation and Student-Led Experimentation

Entrepreneurship and product thinking have become increasingly relevant to student life, and Galgotias has built an incubation ecosystem around that, one that has supported 135+ startups across technology, AI, digital services, and applied engineering.

Students regularly take part in national platforms such as the Smart India Hackathon and Toycathon, while the university's annual technology festival, Dexterix, provides a platform for students to showcase prototypes and ideas. The Universities innovation led approach and exposure was established in 2026 with more than 34 student developed applications that were featured on the Apple Store. Additionally, The Apple Global Swift Student Challenge recognized 18 students.

Beyond Academics: Student Life and Campus Experience

Campus life in Galgotias is not just limited to classrooms. Galgotias offers more than a degree. Between cultural programs, extracurricular clubs, and interdisciplinary initiatives, students tend to stay engaged well outside of class hours. The campus itself supports that with sports grounds, a digital library, healthcare facilities, and open spaces where running into someone from a completely different field is just part of the day.

The students are also encouraged to take ownership through platforms like Tech Council, Student Council, and Management Council along with 50 clubs across music, drama, literature, and technology that create opportunities for engagement beyond the classroom. Annual events like Unifest forms a core part of the campus culture, while programmes such as the NCC Army Wing and NSS provide scope for leadership and community involvement.

Career Outcomes and the Road Ahead

For most students, career outcomes still remain the most important part of the decision making process for choosing a university. The 2026 graduating batch was successfully placed into top companies like Microsoft, TCS, Infosys, IBM, and Amazon collectively securing over 5,100 placement offers. Students are not just limited to these placements but are also encouraged to pursue entrepreneurship, research, and innovation-driven career paths.

Applications for the 2026-27 academic sessions are currently open.

For more information on programmes, eligibility, scholarships, and admissions, visit: galgotiasuniversity.edu.in

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