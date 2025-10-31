Admissions 2026 Open at ARCH College of Design and Business, Jaipur - Inspiring a New Generation of Design Thinkers

NewsVoir

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 31: ARCH College of Design & Business, Jaipur, with its 25-year legacy in shaping design education, has announced the commencement of Admissions 2026 starting 1st November 2025.

Aspiring designers can now apply for undergraduate and postgraduate programs in Fashion, Jewellery, Interior, Product, and Communication Design, along with globally benchmarked international pathway programs. With an academic ecosystem built on creativity, innovation, and sustainability, ARCH empowers students to become future-ready professionals equipped for global design leadership.

Visit www.archedu.org to explore courses and begin your journey in design.

Global Collaborations: Learning Without Borders

ARCH currently has over 15 international MoUs, including a progression opportunities under Pearson's HND Study Abroad Pathway, Semester Exchanges, Summer Schools, Joint classroom Projects etc. offering students opportunities to pursue international academic experiences and collaborative projects across the world.

Furthering its international learning vision, ARCH recently hosted design professors from Manchester Metropolitan University (MMU), UK, who conducted workshops on Zero Waste Fashion, Cinematic Storytelling, Creative Futures, and Fashion Business Pathways.

In a unique partnership with Rajasthan Grameen Aajeevika Vikas Parishad (Rajeevika), ARCH launched a Design Intervention Project to empower women-led Self Help Groups (SHGs) through design innovation and skill enhancement.

The two-month initiative, involved 35+ ARCH design students working with six artisan clusters from Bagru, Dausa, and Sanganer. Together, they co-created 20 product prototypes and 10 packaging design solutions across textiles, interiors, and jewellery.

Industry-Academia Linkages: Field Learning in Action

ARCH's curriculum emphasizes learning by doing, ensuring students engage directly with industry and craft sectors. Through field visits, industry interactions, and experiential learning programs, students gain insights into production processes, entrepreneurship, and the strategic role of design in real-world contexts.

Such initiatives strengthen ARCH's design culture ecosystem, building confident, industry-ready graduates who understand how creativity, innovation, and business converge.

ARCH's strong Careers and Placements Cell connects students with leading national and international brands, offering mentorship, internships, and job placements. Its Design Business Incubator supports student entrepreneurs in turning innovative ideas into viable ventures -- fostering a culture of creativity, entrepreneurship, and design leadership.

Founded in 2000, ARCH College of Design & Business, Jaipur, is a leading institution in design education offering undergraduate, postgraduate, and international programs in collaboration with global universities and industry leaders. The college fosters creativity, sustainability, and innovation through hands-on learning, international exposure, and a strong focus on design thinking.

For admissions and information, visit www.archedu.org or follow ARCH on social media @archcollegejaipur.

