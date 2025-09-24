Admissions Open for IIM Udaipur's Executive MBA (EMBA) Program

PRNewswire

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 24: The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur (IIMU), one of India's premier management institutions, announces the opening of admissions for its Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) Program for the academic session 2026-28.

The program is tailored for working professionals who aspire to enhance their managerial expertise and leadership potential without stepping away from their careers. Designed with a blended learning model, the EMBA combines the flexibility of online learning with the richness of on-campus immersion, enabling participants to balance their professional commitments with rigorous academic engagement.

Delivered directly by IIM Udaipur faculty without third-party involvement, the program ensures a seamless learning experience through live interactive sessions, Q & A tutorials, and hands-on modules such as business simulations, case studies and workshops. Participants will also benefit from peer-to-peer idea exchange, incubation support, and interactions with C-suite leaders. The comprehensive 1250-contact-hour curriculum spans Business and Functional Foundations, Managerial Toolkits, and diverse electives, with opportunities for credit-based waivers. Two one-week on-campus modules further enrich learning through networking and faculty engagement. Aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP), the program offers multiple exit and re-entry options, including a one-year PG Diploma pathway, flexible enough to complete the program in 2 years and a maximum of 4 years and grants IIM Udaipur alumni status upon completion.

The EMBA at IIM Udaipur is a two-year program thoughtfully designed to balance flexibility with academic depth. Delivered through live online classes and enriched by two on-campus immersion modules, it offers participants the best of both virtual and face-to-face learning. The curriculum spans a wide spectrum of core courses, electives, and projects across leadership, strategy, finance, marketing, and digital transformation, equipping professionals with well-rounded business acumen. With sessions scheduled to accommodate working executives, participants can pursue the program without pausing their careers, while also engaging with a diverse peer group of experienced professionals for rich networking and knowledge exchange. Backed by IIM Udaipur's global accreditations, innovative pedagogy, and strong emphasis on entrepreneurship, digital transformation, and responsible leadership, the program delivers a distinctive edge to those aspiring to lead in a dynamic business world.

To be eligible for the EMBA program at IIM Udaipur, applicants must have completed at least 10+2 years of schooling followed by a bachelor's degree or an equivalent qualification in any discipline, with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent CGPA (45% for candidates from SC, ST, and PwD categories). The bachelor's degree should comprise a minimum of three years of study after higher secondary education. In addition, candidates are required to have at least 36 months of full-time, paid, post-graduation work experience as of May 20, 2026. For admission, applicants must also submit a valid test score--either GMAT (including the Focus Edition), GRE (not older than five years), CAT (from 2021 or later), or the IIMU Test conducted by the institute.

About IIM Udaipur

IIM Udaipur is well on its way to becoming a globally recognised B-School. It has broken new ground by focusing on world-class research and transforming students into tomorrow's managers and leaders. The Institute arrived on the global education stage by securing accreditation from the AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) in merely eight years of its establishment. IIMU has been listed on the Financial Times (FT) Global MIM Ranking 2025 for the 7th consecutive year, making it the only IIM to have achieved this feat. In the QS Global MIM Ranking 2026, IIM Udaipur continues to maintain its listing for the 7th year in a row, reinforcing its global standing. Additionally, IIM Udaipur ranks 4th in India for research in management, according to the UT Dallas methodology, which tracks publications in leading global journals, showcasing its excellence in academic research.

