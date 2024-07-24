AdvantageClub.ai Reaches a New Milestone: 5 Million Users Worldwide

VMPL New Delhi [India], July 24: AdvantageClub.ai, a global AI-powered leader in the engagement and rewards space, has reached a significant milestone of 5 million users, showcasing the swift and broad-ranging adoption of its services across the globe. AdvantageClub.ai's growth is soaring: reaching its first million users in 4.75 years, 10 months for the second, 8 months for the third, 6.5 months for the fourth, and now just 8 months to reach the fifth million, reflecting an accelerating adoption rate of the platform. AdvantageClub.ai has been a catalyst in the employee engagement space since its establishment in 2016. The platform offers a comprehensive solution for employee engagement and experience, including rewards, recognitions, flexible benefits, wellness, onboarding, perks, and communities. This impressive user growth is a result of acquiring several high-profile clients, including leading IT firms, global consulting companies, large banks, financial institutions, and prominent e-commerce players.

The platform serves a diverse clientele across 100+ countries, with a strong dedication to enhancing employee experience and improving engagement. Its success is attributable not only to its broad suite of services delivered in collaboration with thousands of brand partners but also to its innovative initiatives. The latest addition, ADVA, the AI Assistant, is poised to disrupt the employee experience landscape by providing smart nudges, text suggestions, and personalized badge generation, ensuring timely and relevant engagement for users.

Founders Sourabh Deorah and Smiti Bhatt Deorah, both accomplished UCLA alumni are turning a new leaf in the employee engagement landscape, reflecting their broader vision to harness the power of AI to deliver more personalized, efficient, and impactful employee engagement solutions that address the unique needs of each organization and its employees. Their leadership has helped AdvantageClub.ai reach new levels with clients including well-known names like Concentrix, Teleperformance, EY, AFNI, BCG, CBRE, IGT Solutions, Resort World Sentosa, and many more.

Sourabh Deorah, Co-Founder and CEO, shared his excitement, stating, "As employees ourselves, we started AdvantageClub.ai to make workplaces happier. It brings me immense joy that we are now impacting 5M lives. When we started, we thought reaching 1M users would be great, but today we are at 5M. In the next 4 years, we plan to reach over 25M+ lives globally.

As AdvantageClub.ai continues to push boundaries in the employee engagement and experience space, it remains committed to delivering innovative solutions that support organizational success and employee well-being. With a substantial global presence and an ever-expanding network of brand partners, AdvantageClub.ai is set to explore new horizons in the HRTech domain.

About AdvantageClub.ai:

AdvantageClub.ai is an AI-powered employee engagement and rewards platform with offerings like rewards & recognition, flexible benefits, wellness, surveys, moments that matter, and communities on a single platform. It provides end-to-end solutions to facilitate employee engagement through the digitization of a company's R & R policies, allowing them to drive better employee retention and happiness. AdvantageClub.ai has over 5 million users, a presence in over 100+ countries, 1000+ clients, and 10,000+ brand options. Established in 2016, Advantage Club is a brainchild of UCLA postgraduates Sourabh Deorah and Smiti Bhatt Deorah, who identified employee engagement as a space to create disruption using AI, data mining, and analytics. Headquartered in San Francisco, Advantage Club has an impressive client portfolio featuring Accenture, Concentrix, Teleperformance, Hexaware, EY, Target, BCG, Accenture, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Rakbank, Lafarge, Resorts World Sentosa and many more.

