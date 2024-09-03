AET Displays to Showcase Cutting-Edge LED Display Solutions at InfoComm India 2024 in Mumbai

PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3: AET Displays, a renowned industry expert in fine-pitch LED displays, has announced its participation in InfoComm India 2024, taking place from September 3-5 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. As one of the most anticipated events in the AV and technology calendar, InfoComm India 2024 will bring together over 12,000 industry professionals, providing a vibrant platform to explore the latest advancements in audiovisual and tech solutions. This year's InfoComm India promises to be a dynamic convergence of innovation and expertise, connecting senior decision-makers with groundbreaking technologies and offering a unique opportunity to engage with global professionals. Attendees will benefit from immersive experiences, cutting-edge technology showcases, and insightful discussions designed to foster networking and business growth. AET Displays Limited, a prominent player in the LED display industry, will take centre stage at this prestigious event, presenting its latest advancements in LED technology. With a reputation for pushing the boundaries of visual excellence, AET will showcase its flagship fine-pitch LED displays, alongside its innovative MiniLED and MicroLED solutions.

Su Piow Ko, CEO, India of AET Displays (India), expressed enthusiasm about their participation, saying, "We are thrilled to be a part of InfoComm India 2024, a premier event that embodies the spirit of innovation in the AV industry. Our presence at the event highlights our dedication to advancing LED display technology and pushing the boundaries of visual excellence. Our fine-pitch, MiniLED, and MicroLED solutions exemplify the highest standards of clarity and performance, setting new benchmarks in the industry. We are eager to showcase how these cutting-edge technologies can revolutionize business environments and elevate audience experiences. Notably, InfoComm India offers us a unique platform to engage with key industry stakeholders, build meaningful connections, and collaborate on transformative projects. It is an invaluable opportunity to exchange insights and explore new avenues for growth and innovation in visual communication."

Founded in 2015, AET Displays Limited has swiftly emerged as a dominant force in the LED display industry. The company's strategic integration into the Guangda Group in 2019 bolstered its market position and enhanced its technological prowess. Since its official entry into the Indian market on October 26, 2023, AET Displays has rapidly expanded its presence, deploying over 25,000 square meters of LED displays across a wide array of sectors. These sectors include government institutions, media, retail, education, healthcare, transportation hubs, advertising, NOC rooms, surveillance facilities, and the cinema industry, where AET's innovative solutions have made a significant impact.

AET's extensive reach in India is supported by a robust network of over 80 partners and distributors, along with an assembly plant, three offices, three customer experience centres, and five service centres strategically located across the country. This infrastructure ensures that AET can provide comprehensive support and unparalleled accessibility to its customers.

At InfoComm India 2024, visitors will have the unique opportunity to experience AET's cutting-edge technologies firsthand. The company will be showcasing its industry-leading fine-pitch LED displays, which continue to set new benchmarks in visual technology, offering unmatched clarity and performance that redefine the possibilities of digital displays.

About AET Displays

AET Displays Limited, established in 2016, is a leading manufacturer specializing in the design, production, and marketing of LED displays, with a particular focus on fine-pitch displays. At the heart of AET lies a commitment to precision engineering and purposeful innovation, believing in the transformative power of visual communication to connect people and spaces. With a talented team dedicated to excellence in machinery, electrical engineering, and system design, AET creates displays that go beyond the ordinary, setting new standards in the industry. From Standard Fine Pitch to MiniLED and MicroLED Ultra FinePitch LED Display technology, AET's displays exhibit unparalleled clarity, vibrancy, and versatility in design, captivating audiences worldwide. Renowned for relentless innovation and a dedication to surpassing expectations, AET Displays Limited is the preferred partner for businesses seeking unparalleled visual excellence in LED display solutions. To know more, please visit: https://aetdisplays.in/

