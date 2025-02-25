Afcons Infrastructure recognised in Hurun India 500 list

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 25: Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, a flagship infrastructure engineering and construction company of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, is proud to announce its inclusion in the prestigious 2024 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 list, a definitive ranking of India's 500 most valuable companies. This recognition highlights Afcons Infrastructure's continuous commitment to value creation, and its significant role in shaping the economic landscape of India.

"We are truly honoured to be recognised among the Top 500 most valuable companies in India by the 2024 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 list. This recognition underscores the hard work, dedication, and innovative approach of our teams at Afcons. We remain committed to creating long-term value for our stakeholders and contributing to India's economic growth. In our quest for growth, we are excited about the future opportunities and challenges that lie ahead," said S Paramasivan, Managing Director, Afcons Infrastructure Ltd.

The 2024 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 list, a collaboration between Axis Bank's Burgundy Private and Hurun India, is a benchmark for corporate success in the Indian economy. It highlights the top 500 most valuable companies in India. Being part of this list puts Afcons Infrastructure among the elite group of companies that are shaping the narrative of India's growth and dynamism.

About Afcons Infrastructure Ltd

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd is flagship infrastructure engineering and construction company of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group. It has a legacy of over six decades, with strong track record of executing numerous technologically complex EPC projects both within India and internationally. As per the latest ENR survey, Afcons is ranked in Top 140 international Contractors globally; 12th in Bridges and 14th in Marine & Ports.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581782/Afcons_and_SP_Logo.jpg

