AI Impact Summit Session Highlights Responsible AI Innovation in Healthcare

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], February 23: The session "AI in Healthcare: Navigating Innovation, Ethics, and Regulatory Compliance", organized by UiT The Arctic University of Norway, Founder of Spermotile, moderated a high-profile session at the AI Impact Summit 2026, brought together leading clinicians and AI researchers to discuss the responsible integration of artificial intelligence in healthcare.

The session featured an interdisciplinary panel including Dr. Kiran D. Sekhar (Medical Director, Kiran Infertility Center), Dr. Tanuj Bhatia (Professor & Head, Director - Clinical Trials & Research, SGRR Medical College & SMI Hospital), Dr. Swarupa Mitra (Director & Unit Head, Radiation Oncology, Fortis Medical), Dr. Gunjan Gupta Govil (Founder, Gunjan IVF World), moderated by Prof. Dilip K. Prasad (UiT The Arctic University of Norway), with the session introduction delivered by Dr. Arif Ahmed Sekh (UiT The Arctic University of Norway).

Speakers emphasized that clinical validation, ethical safeguards, regulatory trust, and human oversight must remain central to AI adoption. The session also highlighted opportunities for international collaboration, including upcoming initiatives such as the AI4Fertility workshop in Tromsø, Norway.

The session saw strong audience engagement and reinforced the need for interdisciplinary collaboration to ensure AI delivers meaningful societal value while maintaining trust, safety, and clinical rigor.

