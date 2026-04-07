AI in Real Estate: ASBL Sponsors Python Conference Hyderabad 2026

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 7: What if real estate worked like software? ASBL shows how AI in real estate is making that possible.

ASBL, a tech-first real estate company, was a platinum sponsor at the Python Conference Hyderabad 2026. The event was held on March 14 and 15, 2026, at the Engineering Staff College of India, Hyderabad. It brought together developers, engineers, and technology professionals from across the country.

At the conference, Abhijith Reddy, CTO of ASBL, explained how technology in real estate is solving real challenges across construction, sales, and resident living. He highlighted that the industry still struggles with basic but critical problems in construction, such as maintaining budget discipline, managing material and labour payments, detecting delays early, and ensuring consistent quality.

ASBL is addressing these challenges using advanced prop tech solutions. The company has developed a digital twin system along with mobile apps and planning tools. In simple terms, every building is mapped digitally, and each task is clearly assigned. Teams know what work needs to be done, where it should happen, and in what order. Once a task is completed, proof is uploaded and verified before moving forward. This approach improves control, increases accountability, detects delays faster, and strengthens quality checks.

The same approach is applied to sales. Abhijith Reddy explained that the focus is on identifying the right customers, understanding buyer needs, automating outreach, and simplifying financing. By using structured data, automation, and AI in real estate, ASBL is making the sales process more efficient and responsive. This also creates a smoother experience for both customers and sales teams.

He also spoke about life after handover, where many real estate processes remain manual. In gated communities, there are multiple moving parts such as residents, staff, visitors, service requests, and amenities. Managing all of this can be complex without the right systems in place.

ASBL addresses this through Homes by ASBL, its dedicated resident management app. The app allows residents to manage daily activities in one place. From booking amenities to raising service requests and receiving updates, everything is handled digitally, making daily living simpler and more organized.

ASBL has also digitized the entire home-buying journey. Documentation workflows, approvals, and customer communication are handled through technology. This reduces the need for physical visits and makes the process easier, especially for NRIs purchasing homes from abroad.

By leveraging AI, they automate repetitive tasks, speed up development, and reduce errors, which allows them to focus on solving real-world real estate challenges. In a month alone, they used 3.8 billion tokens, a testament to how cursor usage drives innovation and efficiency across all the processes.

ASBL believes it is not a real estate company doing tech, but a tech company doing real estate. By supporting the Python community and showcasing the use of AI in real estate and prop tech, ASBL reinforced its vision of building better homes and better customer experiences through technology.

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