Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,62,340; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,99,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,62,340, according to the GoodReturns website. However, the price of silver declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,99,900. The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,48,810. The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,62,340 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,64,190 in Chennai. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,62,270.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,48,810, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,50,510 in Chennai.

ALSO READ: Best of BS Opinion: Time to treat gold as a structural factor in economy In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,48,960.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,99,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹3,14,900.

US gold fell to a more than one-week low on Friday, and was set for a weekly decline, as higher energy prices fueled fears of inflation and prolonged higher interest rates, while investors focused on a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Spot gold fell 0.6 per cent to $4,619.49 per ounce by 0045 GMT. Bullion was down 1.9 per cent so far this week. US gold futures for June delivery lost 1.3 per cent to $4,625.70.

Spot silver fell 1.7 per cent to $82.08 per ounce, platinum lost 0.6 per cent to $2,043.25, and palladium was down 0.1 per cent at $1,435.36.

(with inputs from Reuters)