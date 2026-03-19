Ai+ Smartphone Signs as Official Smartphone Partner for 2 Leading IPL Teams

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 19: Ai+ Smartphone today announced as the Official Smartphone Partner for 2 leading teams - Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders for the upcoming T20 season.

The partnership places Ai+ Smartphone at the centre of one of India's most powerful and biggest cultural platforms connecting the brand directly with millions of passionate cricket fans across the country offering exclusive fan experiences including player meet and greet, match tickets, and signed merchandise and access to exclusive player content shot on Ai+ Smartphone.

Commenting on the partnership, Madhav Sheth, CEO of Ai+ Smartphone and Founder of NxtQuantum Shift Technologies, said, "Sport has a unique ability to bring people together in moments of shared excitement and aspiration. Our partnership with Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders allows Ai+ Smartphone to connect with millions of fans where India's energy is most visible and alive. It reflects our belief that technology should move at the same pace as the ambition and passion of the people who use it."

A Mumbai Indians spokesperson said, "Ai+ Smartphone's focus on delivering accessible, high-performance technology aligns well with the evolving expectations of today's fans. We look forward to collaborating on initiatives that enhance how fans engage with the game."

Binda Dey, CMO, Knight Riders Sports, said, "Cricket in India brings together fans, communities, and shared moments at an unmatched scale. Our approach to partnerships is focused on creating meaningful engagement and delivering experiences that feel relevant and accessible to fans. With Ai+ Smartphone, we look forward to building initiatives that deepen this connection and add value to the overall fan journey."

For Ai+, the partnership represents more than brand visibility, its when India comes together across cities, communities, and generations. By aligning with two of the league's most iconic franchises, Ai+ Smartphone aims to become part of those moments where competition, celebration, and collective excitement define the national conversation.

The collaboration will see Ai+ Smartphone integrated across team platforms, fan experiences, and digital activations throughout the season, creating new opportunities for fans to interact with the teams and the brand.

With this partnership, Ai+ Smartphone strengthens its presence at the intersection of technology, culture, and sport, positioning the brand within the moments that shape modern India.

About Ai+ Smartphone

Ai+ Smartphone is a next-generation brand built in India, delivering reliable and high-performance mobile experiences. Powered by NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign mobile operating system. The brand focuses on delivering a clean design, ensuring long battery life, and maintaining trusted software performance, all while keeping prices accessible without compromising the user experience.

From redefining smartphones to pioneering AIoT products as part of the company's Connected Ecosystem, Ai+ Smartphone is creating a new standard for trust, immersive experience, and accessibility. Rooted in a privacy-first architecture and a commitment to equitable access, Ai+ Smartphone stands for more than specs -- it stands for India's next era of user-owned, future-ready technology.

About NxtQuantum Shift Technologies

NxtQuantum Shift Technologies is a deep-tech Indian company building secure, sovereign digital platforms for a digital-first world. Founded by Madhav Sheth, the company develops NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign operating system, and is committed to building technology that is authored in India and globally competitive.

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