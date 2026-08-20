Thursday, August 20, 2026 | 10:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchRBI MinutesLalithaa Jewellery vs Horizon IPOSugar stocksTempsens Instruments IPOBWF Worlds Day 3Gold and Silver Price TodayDelhi Rain Alert
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold crosses $4,550, silver tops $67 in global market on weak dollar

Gold crosses $4,550, silver tops $67 in global market on weak dollar

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading near ₹1,58,300 per 10 gram at the time of writing, while silver futures were around ₹2,40,300 per kg

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

At the time of writing, the gold contract was trading at ₹1,58,279, up ₹283 | Image: Adobe Stock

Ramveer Singh Gurjar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2026 | 10:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold and silver opened higher on Thursday, supported by a weak dollar and softer global bond yields. The pace of bond selling slowed after yields touched multi-decade highs. According to the Chicago Mercantile Exchange FedWatch Tool (CME FedWatch Tool), the probability of interest rates being kept unchanged in September stands at 67 per cent.
 
Strong purchases by central banks and firm safe-haven demand also supported gold prices. These factors helped lift both gold and silver.
 
In the global market, gold was trading near $4,550 per ounce on Comex, while silver was around $67 per ounce. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading near ₹1,58,300 per 10 gram at the time of writing, while silver futures were around ₹2,40,300 per kg.
 

Gold turns costlier

Gold futures opened higher on MCX. The benchmark October gold contract opened at ₹1,58,008 per 10 gram, up ₹12 from the previous close of ₹1,57,996.
 
At the time of writing, the contract was trading at ₹1,58,279, up ₹283. During the session, it touched a high of ₹1,58,300 and a low of ₹1,58,008. Gold futures had touched their highest level of the year at ₹1,80,779.

Also Read

Gold price outlook

Gold's next test: Can the August rally survive Jackson Hole?

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

Gold falls ₹362 on MCX, silver drops ₹2,418 as global yields rise

Payal Designs

Silver Anklet for Women: 12 Payal Designs That Make Every Step More Beautiful

silver, silver prices

India's silver imports pick up as traders navigate new licensing rules

Gold silver ETF

Gold or silver in 2026? Tata MF says keep 70% in gold, 30% in silver

Silver also gains

Silver futures also opened higher. The benchmark September silver contract on MCX opened at ₹2,38,500 per kg, up ₹1,713 from the previous close of ₹2,36,787.
 
At the time of writing, the contract was trading at ₹2,40,300, up ₹3,513. During the session, it touched a high of ₹2,41,167 and a low of ₹2,38,500. Silver futures had touched their highest level of the year at ₹4,20,048 per kg.

Gold, silver rise in international market

In the international market, gold and silver futures were trading higher.
 
On Comex, gold opened at $4,580 per ounce. The previous closing price was $4,545.30 per ounce. At the time of writing, gold was trading at $4,552.50 per ounce, up $7.20. Gold prices had touched their highest level of the year at $5,586.20 per ounce.
 
Comex silver futures opened at $67.08 per ounce. The previous closing price was $65.82. At the time of writing, silver was trading at $67.30 per ounce, up $1.47. Silver prices had touched their highest level of the year at $121.79 per ounce. 

MCX, Comex prices

Exchange Commodity Open Previous close Last traded price
MCX Gold ₹1,58,008 ₹1,57,996 ₹1,58,279
MCX Silver ₹2,38,500 ₹2,36,787 ₹2,40,300
Comex Gold $4,580 $4,545.30 $4,552.50
Comex Silver $67.08 $65.82 $67.30
Note: MCX gold futures prices are in rupees per 10 gram, while MCX silver futures prices are in rupees per kg. Comex gold and silver futures prices are in dollars per ounce. Last traded prices are as of the time of writing.     

More From This Section

crude oil, hormuz, persian gulf

Oil prices edge higher on uncertainty over exports through Hormuz

crude oil, oil prices

Oil prices rise as US-Iran peace talks stall, Hormuz shipping slows

Crude oil outlook

Oil may hit $100 by mid-Sept as US-Iran standoff persists: Mirae Asset

Gold price prediction

Gold may consolidate after sharp rally; resistance at $4,500: Mirae Asset

Silver price prediction

Silver eyes $68 as Fed rate-hike bets ease, says Mirae Asset ShareKhan

Topics : Gold Gold Prices Silver Silver Prices gold and silver prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2026 | 10:35 AM IST