AIOS and RANZCO Unite to Combat Preventable Blindness

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], March 8: In a groundbreaking initiative aimed at addressing the challenge of preventable blindness in the Indo-Pacific region, the All India Ophthalmological Society (AIOS) (the largest professional organization of ophthalmologists in the World with over 25000 life members) and the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Ophthalmologists (RANZCO) (the professional society that represents ophthalmologists in Australia and New Zealand) have joined forces. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the field of eye health, bringing together the expertise and resources of two leading organisations to tackle this pressing health issue.

Under the leadership of Dr Harbansh Lal, President of AIOS, Dr Lalit Verma, Chairman International Committee of AIOS and Professor Nitin Verma, Chair of RANZCO Committee, this partnership is set to reverse the rising rate of preventable blindness in the Pacific region.

Dr Samar Basak, Incoming President of AIOS said that The Indo-Pacific currently has the highest incidence of diabetic eye disease in the world, resulting in permanent sight loss in areas where people do not have timely access to diagnostic, preventive and treatment services. Dr Santosh Honavar, Honorary Secretary of AIOS said that without urgent action, the burden of vision loss will place an increasing health, social and economic burden on countries in this region.

Dr. Lalit Verma, Chairman International Committee of AIOS, commented, "The collaboration between AIOS and RANZCO represents a powerful alliance in the fight against preventable blindness. By combining our expertise, resources, and innovative approaches, we aim to make significant strides in reducing the burden of vision impairment in the Indo-Pacific region."

Professor Nitin Verma, Health of Global Health at RANZCO, added, "We are thrilled to partner with AIOS in this important endeavour. Outreach visits to Pacific nations are starting in May and we are progressing collaborations with training institutes in India and Nepal to support a sustainable eye health workforce in the Pacific. Together, we have the opportunity to leverage our collective strengths to implement effective strategies for preventing blindness and improving access to quality eye care for all."

Through joint service provision, education, and advocacy efforts, AIOS and RANZCO are committed to improving eye health and enhancing the quality of life for individuals affected by vision loss.

By working together, in conjunction with governments and other eye health stakeholders, this important collaboration can create a brighter future for the Indo-Pacific region.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact: Dr Lalit Verma at lalitretina@gmail.com, Prof Nitin Verma at nitver3@gmail.com

