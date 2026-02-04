Airports Authority of India Awards INR 17.16 Crore AI-Powered BIM-Based Project Monitoring System Contract to SoftTech Engineers Limited

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 4: SoftTech Engineers Limited, a trusted name in technology-driven solutions for infrastructure and construction management has been awarded a prestigious contract worth INR 17.16 Crore by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Under this engagement, SoftTech Engineers Limited will deploy a BIM-based Project Monitoring System (BPMS) to enable digital, real-time monitoring of infrastructure projects across planning, execution, and reporting stages. The solution is designed to enhance visibility, transparency, and control over complex infrastructure projects, empowering stakeholders to make faster and more informed decisions throughout the project lifecycle.

The BPMS will be powered by CivitINFRA, SoftTech Engineers' proprietary digital platform, enriched with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) capabilities. The integrated system brings together critical project functions--including cost estimation, budgeting, contract management, progress tracking, communication, documentation, and reporting--within a single, unified environment. This holistic approach simplifies project oversight while improving coordination and accountability among all stakeholders.

Accessible through both web and mobile interfaces, the platform will provide real-time insights and actionable analytics, ensuring that project teams and decision-makers remain connected and informed anytime, anywhere.

"We are honored to partner with the Airports Authority of India on this landmark project. By integrating AI-powered technology into project monitoring, we are setting new benchmarks for transparency, efficiency, and informed decision-making in infrastructure development. This initiative reflects our ongoing commitment to driving digital transformation and innovation across India's infrastructure sector." said Mr. Vijay Gupta, MD and CEO, SoftTech Engineers.

The award underscores the Airports Authority of India's confidence in SoftTech Engineers' technical expertise and its proven ability to deliver reliable, future-ready digital solutions for large-scale infrastructure programs. It also reflects a shared commitment to leveraging advanced technologies to strengthen efficiency, governance, and transparency in public infrastructure development.

This project further reinforces SoftTech Engineers' position as a key partner in India's infrastructure digitization journey and sets the stage for wider adoption of intelligent, technology-led project management solutions across the sector.

About SoftTech Engineers Limited

SoftTech Engineers Limited is a technology-focused company delivering AI-enabled, software-driven solutions for the infrastructure, construction, and enterprise sectors. With a strong emphasis on innovation and digital transformation, the company helps organizations improve operational efficiency, governance, and project outcomes across the built environment.

Website: https://softtechglobal.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)