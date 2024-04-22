Airtel Payments Bank Launches Interoperable Eco-friendly NCMC Enabled Debit and Pre-paid Cards

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], April 22: Airtel Payments Bank today announced the launch of its eco-friendly NCMC (National Common Mobility Cards) enabled debit and pre-paid cards. The Bank has partnered with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to launch these interoperable cards that are powered by RuPay. The launch comes in alignment with the Bank's commitment to India's One Nation, One Card vision.

The Bank has introduced NCMC enabled debit card for its savings account customers and NCMC enabled pre-paid card for the wallet customers. Both cards are being made from eco-friendly e-PVC material, which is certified for its environmental sustainability. The adoption of these cards allows Airtel Payments Bank to make a significant positive impact on the environment.

Customers can use any of the cards to make safe, secure and contactless payments at all merchant establishments, online (e-commerce), as well as offline NCMC transit transactions at metros, buses, parking, etc across the country. At metro stations, commuters would just have to tap and go at the gates without the hassle to get in queues and purchase tickets. The card also facilitates the issuance of concession and monthly passes wherever supported by the transport operator, eliminating the necessity to buy and handle multiple cards for various transport operators.

Speaking about the launch, Ganesh Ananthanarayanan, Chief Operating Officer of Airtel Payments Bank said, "We are delighted to introduce our eco-friendly range of NCMC enabled Cards, which are made using recycled PVC. Airtel Payments Bank upholds the principles of responsible consumption and production to contribute to a sustainable future. These cards exemplify our dedication to sustainability, emphasizing our commitment to delivering a secure and convenient banking experience. We support India's vision of One Nation, One Card and will continue to work towards this."

Commenting on the partnership, Praveena Rai, COO, NPCI said, "We aim to redefine the landscape of transit payments, offering seamless and efficient options for commuters. This partnership not only showcases our commitment to revolutionizing the payment ecosystem but also emphasizes our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of customers, fostering a future where digital transactions in transit are streamlined, secure, and widely accessible."

Customers can now order Airtel Payments Bank's NCMC enabled Debit Card from the Airtel Thanks App, or acquire it by visiting the nearest banking points or from any of the designated points at the various metro stations. The NCMC enabled Prepaid Cards will soon be available on online and retail platforms.

About Airtel Payments Bank

Airtel Payments Bank offers a diverse range of safe, simple, and rewarding banking solutions through a strong network of 500,000 banking points spread across the country and its digital platforms. The Bank has also built a robust digital payments ecosystem across the country. Airtel Payments Bank is focused on contributing to the Government's vision of Digital India and Financial Inclusion by taking digital banking services to the doorstep of every Indian.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)