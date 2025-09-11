Aitu Secures AI Product Innovation Gold Award at 2025 IFA, Redefining the Future of Garment Industry

PRNewswire

Hangzhou [China], September 11: With its outstanding strength in applying artificial intelligence (AI) to the field of garment production innovation, Aitu recently received the 2025 IFA AI Product Innovation Gold Award in Berlin, Germany. As one of the world's top technology exhibitions, this year's IFA saw fierce competition in AI technology - particularly from Chinese brands, whose rapid rise is reshaping the global tech landscape and marking a milestone for China's AI innovation. China's AI-Driven Apparel Innovation Set to Take the International Stage.

This honor from IFA not only recognizes Aitu's strengths in the integration of artificial intelligence with garment smart manufacturing, humanoid robots, and other industrial intelligent manufacturing applications, but also signifies Aitu's leading position in the race for innovation in the convergence of AI and garment manufacturing industries, demonstrating its increasingly important role on the global stage.

As the premium AI brand developed by Jack Technology (Stock Code: 603337), a global leader in intelligent sewing, Aitu is devoted to developing AI technologies and applying them within intelligent garment production. Building upon AI-driven equipment, the brand is pursuing the research and development of humanoid robots and automated production modules, accelerating the industry's transition toward labor-light manufacturing.

"In the global wave of industrial intelligence, artificial intelligence is replacing traditional decision-making at lower cost and with greater speed, empowering us to respond with agility to the evolving needs of our customers. AI significantly boosts overall management efficiency, enabling businesses to stay competitive in the fast-paced garment industry," said Steven Zhang, President of Aitu. "We have achieved a groundbreaking milestone with the initial application of AI technology in B-end industrial manufacturing. Moving forward, we will keep AI as our cornerstone--deepening humanoid robot integration with intelligent apparel equipment and scaling AI-driven manufacturing across production lines worldwide.

Aitu will host its global brand launch at the Shanghai Tower on September 23, 2025. Themed "Al Reinvents Sewing Machine," the event will showcase Aitu's AI-powered apparel production solutions, reshaping the landscape of the global manufacturing industry.

