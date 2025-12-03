Akiko Global announces the launch of AkikoPay

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 3: Akiko Global Services is preparing to reshape India's digital finance ecosystem with the launch of AkikoPay -- One App. Infinite Opportunities. Led by Founder & Promoter Ankur Gaba, the NSE-listed company introduces a comprehensive financial and lifestyle super app aimed at simplifying digital transactions and services.

With an established 25M+ user base and an asset-light, risk-light distribution model, AkikoPay enters the market positioned for efficient and scalable growth. "We're leveraging our distribution funnel and rich credit signals to build a high-intent platform with minimal marketing burn," says Mr Gaba. "Our target is to onboard 1 million users in the first six months."

AkikoPay will roll out in two phases. Phase 1 launching in December 2025 will debut foundational payments (Wallet, UPI), travel bookings, and a full Credit Distribution Layer offering personal and business loans.

Phase 2 in March 2026, which sees the complete super-app experience - advanced credit cards, broader insurance offerings (health, motor, life), investments (SIPs, mutual funds), and an AI Chat Box as a personal Finance Co-Pilot.

With features ranging from QR payments and micro-credit access to automated savings journeys, AkikoPay aims to deliver a smooth and integrated user experience. Partner banks will handle underwriting, allowing the platform to maintain minimal credit risk.

AkikoPay marks a significant step forward for Akiko Global Services as it enters India's evolving fintech landscape.

About Us -- Akiko Global Services Limited

Founded in 2018, Akiko Global Services Limited reflects the meaning of its name--"Akiko," a glistening child--symbolising growth, innovation, and continuous learning. Over the years, we have evolved into one of India's trusted financial-product distribution companies, partnering with leading private and government banks and NBFCs.

Our expertise spans multi-channel customer acquisition through tele-calling, on-ground teams, digital outreach, and corporate partnerships. We specialise in distributing credit cards, loans, savings products, and a wide range of retail financial solutions, blending human expertise with technology for seamless and scalable operations.

In 2020, we launched The Money Fair, a tech-led platform built to deliver transparency, speed, and smarter financial access. A key milestone in our journey was our successful listing on the NSE platform on 02 July 2024, marking our growth into a publicly trusted and future-ready brand.

