AkzoNobel India Launches its First Uber-luxury Interior Emulsion 'Dulux Velvet Touch Eterna'

NewsVoir Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 5: Four decades since introducing luxury in Indian decorative paints industry with its flagship Dulux Velvet Touch range of interior emulsions, AkzoNobel India Ltd. is now redefining the epitome of luxury with Dulux Velvet Touch Eterna - its first uber-luxury interior emulsion in India. Dulux Velvet Touch Eterna takes Dulux Velvet Touch's unparalleled legacy of innovation and superior quality to the next level. Introduced for the first time in Indian interior emulsions, the advanced PU reinforced acrylic makes paint significantly more durable and dust-resistant, ensuring that walls stay impeccably pristine and timelessly elegant. This innovation also delivers on consumers superior colour performance expectation from luxury paint. As the first Dulux paint offering in India to come powered by the TruColour+ technology with antioxidants, Dulux Velvet Touch Eterna envelopes living spaces with rich and intense colours that stay fresher for longer. Unpleasant odour during paint application too is a thing of the past as the added tea tree oil results in a refreshing aroma.

Rohit Totla, Executive Director - Decorative Paints, AkzoNobel India said, "As one of the Most Trusted Brands of India, Dulux is yet again pushing the boundaries of innovation and superior quality of its flagship brand Dulux Velvet Touch. Leveraging our global expertise, we have combined the best of timeless aesthetics with technology-driven performance to ensure that each brushstroke mirrors the eternal elegance and refinement that the most discerning Dulux paint consumers aspire to achieve."

Knowing that timeless spaces deserve an equally timeless touch, Dulux's colour experts have curated the exclusive 'Eternals' collection for Dulux Velvet Touch Eterna with 10 themes such as Eternal Love, Eternal Fire and Eternal Cosmos. Whether used on their own or paired with complimenting palettes, (deep tones for impact, mid tones for a softer look, pale tones for a gentle lift to the walls or selected whites that bring tranquillity), the Eterna collection helps consumers to effortlessly transform their home interiors inspired by the hues of timelessness and exclusivity.

"At Dulux, we never compromise on quality and know that families want to enjoy a worry-free paint experience. That's why we are backing the unmatched quality of Dulux Velvet Touch Eterna system (topcoat and base coat) with a 10-year performance warranty* under our Dulux AssuranceTM warranty program," added Rohit.

Launched in select markets across India, the availability of Dulux Velvet Touch Eterna will be expanded to all major cities in the following months. For more details, visit Dulux Velvet Touch Eterna.

* Terms and Conditions apply for Dulux Assurance. Product warranty and replacement will be as per the terms mentioned in the warranty document for respective product.

AkzoNobel India is present in India for 70 years. In 2008, the company became a member of the AkzoNobel Group. With an employee strength of around 1,500, AkzoNobel India has five manufacturing sites, two RD & I centers, regional offices and a distribution network spread across the country. All manufacturing facilities have a state-of-the-art environmental management system. It's commitment to Health, Safety, Environment and Security (HSE & S) has been among the best-in-class globally, with due care being taken to protect people and the environment.

For more information, please visit www.akzonobel.co.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)