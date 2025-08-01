Alice Blue Helps Aspiring Students in Tamil Nadu Get a New School With Modern Learning Tools

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 1: "Education will take you to greater heights". These words were ingrained in Alice Blue Founder & CEO, Sidhavelayutham Mohanamoorthy, by his father right from his childhood. Galvanized by the words of his father, Sidhu as the team at Alice Blue calls him fondly, made it his purpose to uplift people's economic status.

Founded in 2006, as a brokerage firm that facilitates online trading in Equity, Currency, and Commodity segments, Initial Public Offerings (IPOs), F & O (Futures and Options) & Mutual Funds, Alice Blue over the years has donated smart boards, computers, printers, and other essential items to over 30+ government schools in Erode District, Tamil Nadu.

Shaping the future, one child at a time.

In a world where every child deserves an opportunity, Alice Blue has been constantly working to provide educational support to kids.

As part of Alice Blue's 2025 social responsibility initiative, Sidhu and his team have funded and delivered a new school block in rural Modakkurichi taluk, in Erode district.

The facility includes:

* 7 well-ventilated classrooms

* State-of-the-art science laboratory

* Modular kitchen for preparing hygienic and nutritious meals

* 11 washrooms for girls with improved privacy and safety

* Performance stage for cultural activities

* 2 staff rooms

* Dedicated physical education room

The construction of the school block was completed ahead of the 2024-25 academic year in partnership with local contractors, thereby providing jobs in the surrounding community during the building phase. Shri S. Muthusamy, Honourable Minister of Prohibition and Excise, inaugurated the block and congratulated stakeholders on strengthening the district's educational infrastructure. For more information on Alice Blue's CSR initiatives, please visit Alice Blue Cares.

The project follows Alice Blue's growing commitment to community development and empowerment through education. Following previous donations of smart boards, PCs and printers, Sidhu's vision transitioned from providing just teaching resources to building lasting infrastructure. The stock broking firm is delivering an important and lasting impact for children, that ensures growing school enrolments and a broadened course program.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer Sidhavelayutham remarked, "This school block we've helped build isn't merely a structure of cement and bricks, it's a structure of belief built on the idea that every child deserves an opportunity, every community deserves access, and every dream deserves a place to begin. We don't just chase KPIs, we want to create something truly lasting."

Director Rajesh added, "At Alice Blue, we believe business growth isn't just about numbers and balance sheets. Sometimes, it's about creating meaningful change where it matters the most."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)