Alieus Hedge Fund to Exit India Investors to Get Full Refund Amid Compliance Challenges

New Delhi [India], April 22: Alieus Hedge Fund has announced its formal exit from the Indian market, citing severe compliance and regulatory issues, including bank account freezes, software hacks, and USDT-related fraud involving certain individuals. This step has been taken in alignment with India's financial policies and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulations, reinforcing the fund's commitment to global compliance and ethical standards.

Emily Davis, Chief Financial Officer of Alieus Hedge Fund, confirmed:

"All Indian investors will receive full refunds within a 180-day period. The total refund amount will be $50 million USD, covering assets under management, including stocks, cryptocurrencies, and real estate. Refunds will be processed in stages to ensure clarity and transparency amid current global market conditions."

The fund's compliance and governance body has collectively supported the structured closure of its India operations. Alieus Hedge Fund emphasized it will re-enter the Indian market only when a robust and investor-protective regulatory framework is in place.

Despite consistent growth and rising investor participation in India, the firm has chosen to place operations on hold out of respect for sovereign regulations, while continuing its thriving operations in the UK, USA, Australia, and other European nations, under the supervision of Luxembourg RAIF and the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA).

As part of its investor-first approach, David Moreau, Chief Investment Officer, announced:

"We will be converting all Indian client equity into our proprietary cryptocurrency, Alieus Coin 2.0 (AHF 2), at a pre-ICO rate of $1 USD per token. Our earlier version, Alieus Coin 1.0 (AHF 1), was completely sold out at $108 USD. AHF 2 will be listed on global exchanges on our first anniversary--September 7, 2025--at a minimum of $2 USD, with an expected price of at least $110 USD over the next three years."

This early allocation of AHF 2 is being made available exclusively to Indian clients who stood by the fund during its early phases. It offers them a significant opportunity to exit at a premium post-listing.

The timeline for refund and token conversion has also been influenced by current global market downturns, which have led to a 50% decline in portfolio valuations. The fund confirmed that all obligations will be honored through phased disbursements.

Ashish Jain, Founder & CMD of Alieus Hedge Fund, remarked:

"The most exciting part is that Alieus Coin 2.0 will be the first hedge fund-backed cryptocurrency in the world. We are merging traditional investment strength with blockchain transparency and setting a new benchmark globally."

Alieus Coin 2.0 (AHF 2) marks a groundbreaking step as the world's first hedge fund cryptocurrency token.

The firm has also initiated legal proceedings against individuals responsible for misconduct, affirming its ongoing commitment to integrity, compliance, and investor security.

For any queries, please contact:

Allison Blake - Media Contact

Email: compliance@alieusfund.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)