Aligning Capital with Vision: SmartHomes Infrastructure Strengthens the Dholera-Lothal-Ahmedabad Growth Story

Dholera (Gujarat) [India], January 27: Growing investor confidence is increasingly converging around Dholera as the starting point of Gujarat's next phase of urban and economic transformation, with the Dholera-Lothal-Ahmedabad growth corridor emerging as a natural extension of this vision. Recent engagements with investors reflected strong conviction in Dholera's strategic positioning as the nucleus of infrastructure-led development, global connectivity, and employment generation.

SmartHomes Infrastructure's vision remains firmly anchored in Dholera. While the company's footprint and outlook extend towards Lothal and Ahmedabad, Dholera continues to be the central focus--driving planning, execution, and long-term ecosystem development. This Dholera-first approach has resonated strongly with investors seeking clarity, scale, and sustained value creation.

The momentum is further supported by Ahmedabad's rising prominence on the national and global stage. The evolving narrative of "Ahmedabad nu Dasko" reflects a decade defined by infrastructure readiness, global ambition, and international visibility. With preparations underway for major sporting events such as the Commonwealth Games and India's long-term Olympic aspirations, sports tourism is expected to emerge as a powerful growth catalyst--driving demand for hotels, hospitality infrastructure, and destination-led development across the Dholera-Lothal-Ahmedabad belt.

In this context, Dholera International Airport is set to play a pivotal role. As global sporting events attract international athletes, delegations, media, and visitors, the airport will act as a critical gateway--supporting passenger movement, logistics, and hospitality consumption. The convergence of large-scale events, rising global footfall, and improved air connectivity is expected to significantly boost demand for premium hotels, branded residences, and long-stay accommodation, particularly in and around Dholera Smart City.

The impact of this hospitality-led growth is already visible. SmartHomes Infrastructure has recently strengthened its ecosystem through strategic hospitality associations with Sarovar Premier and Marriott Hotels. These partnerships serve as credibility anchors--enhancing destination appeal and reinforcing confidence in long-term hospitality consumption, while remaining aligned with the company's broader Dholera-centric vision. The Sarovar association stands as the icing on the cake, complementing SmartHomes' institutional approach to integrated development.

Beyond tourism and hospitality, Dholera's growth story is fundamentally anchored in white-collar employment creation. The upcoming semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem and its ancillary industries are expected to attract engineers, technologists, global consultants, and senior professionals at scale. Alongside this, the operationalisation of the airport will bring aviation professionals, logistics experts, and international workforce segments--driving sustained demand for high-quality housing, expat-friendly residential colonies, and integrated urban townships.

Commenting on the company's long-term outlook, Rupinder Singh Khurana said,"Our vision has always been Dholera-first. We see Dholera as the foundation from which the larger Dholera-Lothal-Ahmedabad corridor will evolve. With industrial depth, global connectivity through the airport, and rising hospitality demand driven by international sporting ambitions, Dholera is uniquely positioned to support a multi-decade growth cycle. Our focus is on building ecosystems that are prepared for global capital, future workforces, and international lifestyles."

SmartHomes Infrastructure's leadership team continues to remain closely aligned with this vision. The company's participation at the 20th GIHED Property Olympiad further reinforced this alignment, receiving a strong response from Ahmedabad's developer and investor community--reflecting confidence in Dholera-led planning, transparent execution, and future-ready development.

As capital increasingly aligns with destinations that combine infrastructure depth, employment creation, hospitality readiness, and global relevance, Dholera--supported by Lothal and Ahmedabad--is poised to define the next decade of growth. SmartHomes Infrastructure remains committed to collaborating, investing, and creating integrated ecosystems that originate from Dholera and expand outward with clarity, conviction, and purpose.

