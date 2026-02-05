Alkemy Edtech Introduces Advanced Performance Marketing Program to Address Execution Gaps in Digital Hiring

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 5: Alkemy EdTech, an upskilling-focused education company, has announced the launch of a one-month Advanced Performance Marketing Program, expanding its portfolio of short-duration, role-specific offerings as it enters its fourth year of operations.

The launch follows the company's pre-seed funding phase and reflects patterns Alkemy says it has consistently observed across learner outcomes, recruiter feedback, and employer hiring needs. At the centre of the initiative is a challenge that continues to surface across the digital hiring market: while demand for performance-led roles remains strong, execution readiness among candidates often falls short of employer expectations.

Across agencies, startups, and in-house growth teams, roles in paid media, analytics, and campaign optimisation remain among the most actively recruited. Recruiters, however, frequently point to a disconnect between theoretical knowledge and the ability to work with live advertising platforms, performance metrics, and the real-time decisions that define day-to-day performance roles.

The timing of the launch also coincides with a broader policy emphasis on digital skilling and the creator economy as engines of growth within India's organised sector. In recent budget statements and public remarks, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has highlighted the importance of structured skill development, digital capability, and learning ecosystems in supporting employment generation and productivity across emerging digital roles. Industry observers note that this policy direction has placed greater emphasis on training programs that move beyond awareness and toward execution readiness aligned with real market needs.

According to Alkemy, the execution gap became apparent through a convergence of signals. Hiring partners reported that early-career candidates often struggled to operate under budget, time, and performance constraints despite having conceptual clarity. Internal learner assessments revealed similar gaps, particularly around platform-level optimisation, reporting frameworks, and diagnostic thinking. At the same time, rapid changes in advertising platforms and automation tools have made many traditional curricula increasingly misaligned with current role requirements.

"These gaps are not about awareness," said Aravinda Paladugu, Founder of Alkemy EdTech.

"They are about execution maturity. Short-duration programs only work when they reflect how roles are actually performed. The focus has to be on alignment with real responsibilities, not on adding more content."

The Advanced Performance Marketing Program is designed for learners who already have a foundation in digital marketing and are looking to deepen role-specific capability. The curriculum focuses on paid advertising frameworks, performance analysis, optimisation workflows, and data-driven decision-making using live performance signals. Learners are evaluated through applied assignments and simulated campaign scenarios that mirror current industry practices rather than theoretical case studies.

According to the company, the program is intended for performance environments where efficiency, speed of iteration, and measurable outcomes are central to evaluation.

The offering builds on Alkemy's three-month AI-powered Digital Marketing Program, which introduces learners to AI-assisted workflows across content, media planning, analytics, and optimisation. As automation and predictive tools become increasingly embedded in performance roles, Alkemy sees familiarity with AI-enabled systems as a baseline requirement rather than a differentiator.

By layering specialisation on top of AI-supported fundamentals, the company aims to prepare learners for performance environments that demand speed, data fluency, and decision-making under pressure.

Performance marketing has also evolved into a more specialised career track as organisations place greater emphasis on efficient customer acquisition and measurable business impact. Roles in the domain require comfort with data interpretation, real-time optimisation, and accountability for outcomes--capabilities that are typically developed through sustained exposure to live systems.

Alkemy positions the Advanced Performance Marketing Program as a specialist pathway within its broader learning ecosystem, intended for learners who have already developed generalist context and are seeking depth.

That generalist foundation, the company said, continues to be provided through its 30-day Fast Track Digital Marketing Career Program, which remains Alkemy's primary entry pathway. The Fast

Track program offers broad exposure across channels, tools, and workflows, helping learners understand how different parts of the digital ecosystem connect before moving into specialisation.

"The Fast Track program builds ecosystem-level understanding," Paladugu said. "Specialisation only creates value when it is layered on top of that base."

As Alkemy enters its fourth year, the launch reflects a wider shift in India's skilling landscape toward tightly scoped, industry-aligned programs that support structured career progression, particularly in execution-driven digital roles. According to the company, outcomes from its Fast Track and three-month programs--spanning both entry-level hiring and career transitions--have directly informed the design of its advanced short-duration offerings.

Visit our website to explore more courses: https://www.alkemyedtech.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)