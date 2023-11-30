Allana Group Sets Ambitious ESG Initiatives to Drive Sustainable Growth

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [india], November 30: Allana Group, a leading player in the food processing industry, is reaffirming its commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship with a comprehensive set of ESG initiatives, fostering a more sustainable future for both businesses and the planet. Committed to this goal, the organization remains steadfast in its dedication to delivering top-notch products and services promptly, a commitment deeply rooted in its heritage.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The organizations approach to achieving sustainable growth through Mission 2025 is intricately aligned with its stakeholder materiality matrix. This strategy seamlessly integrates with the Prime Minister of India's pledge to achieve Net-Zero Emissions, emphasizing waste reduction, amplified water conservation efforts, and a dedicated pursuit of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) along with their associated targets.

A cornerstone of this commitment lies in Allana Group's utilization of Green Solar Energy, a crucial measure in curbing greenhouse gas generation and combating climate change. Through strategic partnerships with the Electricity Board and Solar Power Park, the company presently harnesses 25% of its total power requirement across two of its six operational sites. Since FY 2020, existing operating sites have transitioned to energy-efficient compressor motors, LED lamps, and BLDC fans as a preliminary step in energy conservation. A pledge is made to extend this initiative, aiming to source 25% Green Solar Energy for the remaining four operating sites by March 2025.

Allana Group prioritizes environmental stewardship within its operations. Recognizing water as a vital resource, the company emphasizes the sensible use of water to reduce freshwater demand. All operational units are equipped with effluent treatment plants (ETPs), treating 100% of wastewater to meet regulatory water quality parameters. By 2025, the organization aims to reuse 50% of treated water and implement rainwater recharge structures, aligned with regulatory guidelines. Looking ahead, the company aspires to achieve water neutrality by 2030.

Logistics efficiency remains a priority, with strategic movements resulting in an 8% reduction in carbon emissions during goods transport for exports. Furthermore, the entire fleet's shift to fuel and energy-efficient tires ensures an additional 10% reduction in carbon emissions.

Allana's sustainability strategy is not just a checkbox; it's a deeply embedded ethos embraced at the highest levels of the organization. The CEO and the Group Level Leadership Team are actively accountable for the company's performance against sustainability goals. To ensure alignment across all functions, a Sustainability Steering Committee, comprising members from Supply Chain, Procurement, Corporate Affairs & Sustainability, Finance, Risk, and Commercial functions, convenes quarterly to discuss performance, approve new initiatives, and allocate resources.

Ajay Mittal, Director (Engineering, Services & Projects), Allana Group said, "The choices we make now influence the legacy we pass on to future generations. At Allana, we view sustainability not merely as an objective but as an enduring pledge to safeguard the environment, foster constructive societal progress, and responsibly pioneer within our field. By consistently delivering top-notch products, making conscientious CSR investments, and actively preserving the environment, we aim to establish a standard for ethical and sustainable business methods."

Manish Muley, CEO, Processed Foods Division, Allana Group said, "Our endeavour to achieving Net-Zero emissions by 2035 is a testament to our unwavering dedication to responsible stewardship of our planet. We recognize the urgency of this moment and embrace the responsibility to effect meaningful change. By intertwining innovation and responsible practices, we aim not just to meet but to exceed expectations. To ensure that Allana Group achieves the sustainability standards, we will invest 2% of of the next three years' capital expenditure in these initiatives.Our path toward Net-Zero emissions echoes our profound respect for the environment, our communities, and the generations to come. We believe in shaping the world where sustainability isn't just an aspiration, but an indelible reality for all."

The Allana Group is India's largest exporter of processed food products and agro commodities, including Frozen / Chilled Meat, Processed / Frozen Fruit and Vegetable products, Coffee, Spices and Cereals. In the domestic market the company manufactures and distributes edible oils, margarines & specialty fats. bread improvers and bakery ingredients. Additionally, the Group distributes London Dairy Ice-cream & Allegro olive oil. They export the range or branded food products on a sustained basis to 75 countries, while maintaining the highest standards of quality in procurement, manufacturing and distribution. Their world class integrated processing units and cold storages, invested with state-of-the art machinery have helped the Allana Group to evolve into a multi-dimensional and multi-product conglomerate.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)