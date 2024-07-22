Alliance University Inaugurates ISLS 3.0: Pioneering Global Education Innovations

PRNewswire Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 22: Alliance University proudly inaugurated the International School Leaders' Summit (ISLS) 3.0 on July 12, 2024. This prestigious annual event convenes global educational leaders, professionals, and experts to address contemporary challenges in education through innovative solutions. The summit, centered around the theme "Skill Development and Entrepreneurship," features a series of insightful sessions and panel discussions. Key topics include the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) and National Curriculum Framework (NCF), emotional intelligence, and fostering entrepreneurship. The event is hosted at Alliance University's central campus, welcoming eminent speakers who share their expertise and insights. During the inauguration ceremony, the Chief Guest, UT Khader, Honourable Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, emphasized the importance of guiding the younger generation in today's fast-paced, consumerist era. He advocated for experiential learning through visits to state institutions such as ISRO and NIMHANS, and underscored the significance of emotional intelligence in the current societal context. The Guest of Honor, Aisshwarya DKS Hegde, an educationist and edupreneur, highlighted AI's potential to inspire fundamental questioning and understanding of larger phenomena among students. She stressed the ethical use of AI to uphold value systems and defined education as the acquisition of knowledge to become the best version of oneself.

Special Invitee, Dr Priyadarshi Nayak, Founder and Chairman of CED Foundation, emphasized the need for focused attention on the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology, recognized by the UN. He introduced a unique pedagogy, ALFA (Accessing Learning for All), and highlighted the critical role of teachers' skill development. Abhay G. Chebbi, Pro-Chancellor of Alliance University, discussed the importance of cultivating higher-order thinking skills and critical thinking. He advocated for a backward integration approach, illustrating how technologies like AI can facilitate this educational process. Chebbi also underscored the collective goal of contributing towards India's ambition to become the world's third-largest economy, accounting for 10% of global GDP, thereby enhancing the Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER).

Dr Priestly Shan Boaz, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Academic Affairs), addressed the educational gap between school and university levels. He advocated for skill education in areas such as tailoring, painting, and baking, inspired by models from the US, to foster creativity. Dr Ray Titus, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Incubation and Innovation) and Dean of Alliance School of Business, explored the synergy between mastery and mindset. He discussed how taking ownership of one's learning can bridge gaps in the academic journey, leading to a more comprehensive educational experience. Ms. Surekha Shetty, Registrar-General, expressed her gratitude to the CED Foundation for their partnership and support. She discussed revolutionizing education by identifying and addressing gaps within the system.

Alliance University is a renowned institution committed to delivering exceptional education and fostering innovative solutions for contemporary challenges. Through events like ISLS 3.0, the university continues to lead the way in shaping the future of education globally.

Established in 2010, Alliance University stands as South India's pioneering private institution, nestled in the vibrant city of Bengaluru, Karnataka. Recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC), the university is committed to fostering a community of lifelong learners and shaping global citizens.

In 2010, Alliance University became South India's first private university by Act No. 34. Subsequently, in 2012, the institution established the Alliance College of Engineering & Design and the Alliance School of Law. Notably, in 2014, the university conferred Honorary Doctorates to Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi and Padma Bhushan Rajashree Birla. In 2016, Alliance University hosted its inaugural international alumni reunion in Dubai.

The accolades received over the years include the 2013 Excellence in Education Award for the Most Innovative University by The Economic Times and the 2015 Best Private University of the Year by ASSOCHAM. In 2020, the university secured a notable 39th rank among management institutions in the NIRF Rankings. Recent achievements from 2022 to 2023 include being ranked 238 in Southern Asia and 751-800 in QS Asia University Rankings. Alliance University also secured the 25th position in the Law category and the 87th position in the Management category in the NIRF Rankings.

Additionally, the university debuted TEDxAllianceUniversity, achieved a DIAMOND rating by QS I. GAUGE, hosted the inaugural Alliance ONE festival, and received the Times Business Awards 2023 for Excellence in Placement & Corporate Mentorship.

With 11+ Schools and Departments across 4 Faculty Groups, 300+ World-Class Faculty, and 570+ Recruiting Partners for 2023, Alliance University remains a dynamic hub for academic excellence. The institution is a founding member of PACT 2030 - an SDG initiative by QS India, offering 31+ Undergraduate Programs, 9+ Postgraduate Programs, and 7+ Doctoral Programs. The university emphasizes experiential learning, renowned faculty, and state-of-the-art facilities to provide a holistic educational experience.

The mission of Alliance University is to provide a dynamic, high-quality setting for teaching, research, and service, facilitating global collaboration and knowledge dissemination to transform lives through innovation and excellence in higher education. The university's clarion call is "A World of Opportunities," reflecting its unwavering commitment to empowering individuals in both academic pursuits and personal growth.

