ALMM 2026: Validating Scale and Strengthening RAYZON Solar's Manufacturing Leadership

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 4: India's solar manufacturing ecosystem is entering a more disciplined phase. Policy is now shaping both quality standards and industry scale. The latest update of the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) reflects this shift clearly. It reinforces domestic manufacturing while setting stricter benchmarks for compliance. RAYZON Solar sees ALMM not just as a regulatory framework, but as a validation mechanism that recognises manufacturers who consistently meet performance, quality, and certification requirements in a rapidly evolving market.

The ALMM 2026 update confirms RAYZON Solar's enlisted manufacturing capacity of 7,913 MW under the approved list at Kosamba plant. This recognition is significant because it directly establishes our eligibility to supply modules for government-backed projects in India. At the same time, our total installed manufacturing capacity stands at 11.31 GW, reflecting our combined broader operational scale.

ALMM-listed capacity represents approved production that meets all regulatory requirements for specific projects. They highlight not only compliance but also our ability to scale responsibly. This balance between approval and expansion positions us strongly in a market where both credibility and volume are becoming equally critical.

Technology evolution is another clear takeaway from the ALMM update. A large share of newly enlisted modules is based on bifacial N-Type TOPCon technology. This marks a decisive shift away from older module technologies. Efficiency and durability are now central to product selection. We, RAYZON Solar, have already aligned our product strategy with this transition. We focus on advanced module designs that deliver higher efficiency and reliable performance across varied environmental conditions.

ALMM is also playing a critical role in strengthening India's solar supply chain. It promotes domestic manufacturing and reduces reliance on imports. This creates a more resilient and self-sufficient ecosystem. Our total capacity of 11.31 GW aligns with this national direction. It enables us to meet growing demand while maintaining strict quality standards. This alignment is essential as India moves toward large-scale renewable energy expansion.

India's solar industry is now moving toward a performance-led future. Scale alone is no longer sufficient. Technology, efficiency, and compliance are becoming defining factors. The ALMM 2026 update reflects this shift clearly. It sets higher expectations and rewards manufacturers who invest in both innovation and quality. At RAYZON Solar, we see this as a strong validation of our journey and our commitment to responsible growth.

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