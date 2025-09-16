Almost Gods and FILA unveil their first global collaboration

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16: In a creative partnership that merges global legacy with premium contemporary fashion, sport-luxury house FILA has joined forces with Indian label Almost Gods for a limited-edition collection that challenges traditional ideas of collaboration. Merging cinematic storytelling with athletic heritage, the limited capsule explores elemental power, sculptural silhouettes, and cross-cultural design

The collection draws from the visual language of FILA's clay-court tennis heritage and reinterprets it through Almost Gods' cinematic brutalism, historical symbolism, and philosophical storytelling. The result is a sculptural capsule grounded in mysticism, movement, and elemental power.

At the heart of the collaboration is a fictional sandstorm universe, a brutalist desert world shaped by swirling dust, eclipse-lit skies, and twisted flora. Garments are designed to feel like relics retrieved from this imagined terrain, moving through tones of ash, oxidised red, and iron. The silhouettes lean into utility, ritual, and layered proportions.

"As we grow, both creatively and geographically, we're becoming more intentional about who we collaborate with," says Dhruv Khurana, Creative Director of Almost Gods. "FILA felt like a natural partner on both fronts. Their renewed global direction feels fresh while staying true to their rich Italian sportswear heritage. FILA today is a brand in motion, grounded in its identity, yet open to evolution and experimentation as it enters an exciting new chapter."

The collection is yet another step for Almost Gods, which has grown a cult following among a niche but influential audience immersed in high-fashion casual wear. As the brand looks to expand its global presence, its collaborations reflect a shared belief in design with depth and narrative intent, where each product is more than clothing, but an artefact of storytelling, power, and cultural resonance.

"As we rebuild FILA around the brand purpose 'to unite beauty with sport performance', our collaboration with Almost Gods is a collection that rests at the pinnacle of that purpose. In a marriage of grit and grace, silhouettes like the tennis skirt are pushed into new dimensions, structured, textural, and symbolic, while layered outerwear and statement graphics give the collection a sense of raw, elemental power," said Alisha Malik, President, Metro Brands Ltd. "It is where FILA's clay-court legacy finds a futuristic, cinematic expression. Almost Gods has always pushed the envelope in Indian streetwear culture, and this collaboration brings a sharp modern Indian twist to FILA's international collection."

About FILA:

Over the last half-century, FILA has been there for iconic moments, accompanying extraordinary individuals in pursuit of sport - those who courageously challenge limits and defy expectations through a seamless combination of power and grace. From its humble textile beginnings in Biella, Italy in 1911 to its historic introduction of colour on the tennis court in 1973, the brand has always taken pride in creating designs as bold and breathtaking as its wearers. With a philosophy of innovation and a commitment to performance and sophistication, FILA continues to make a statement with styles that are novel in aesthetic and effective in function. Visit www.FILA.co.in to see the full collection of apparel and footwear.

About Metro Brands Limited (BSE: 543426) (NSE: METROBRAND):

Metro Brands is one of the largest Indian footwear specialty retailers and is amongst the aspirational Indian brands in the footwear category. The Company opened its first store under the Metro brand in Mumbai in 1955 and have since evolved into a one-stop shop for all footwear needs, by retailing a wide range of branded products for the entire family including men, women, unisex and kids, and for every occasion including casual and formal events. In addition to men's, women's, and kid's footwear, it also has a wide range of handbags, belts, wallets, etc. Metro Brands retails footwear under its own brands of Metro, Mochi, Walkway, Da Vinchi and J. Fontini, as well as certain third-party brands such as Crocs, Fitflop, Fila, Skechers, Clarks, Puma and Adidas which complement its in-house brands. The Metro footwear range is specially curated based on the regional sensitivity to cater to the needs of different regions. As of June 30, 2024, the Company operated 851 Stores across 195 cities spread across 31 states and union territories in India.

About Almost Gods:

Almost Gods is a fashion house rooted in military, mythology, and mysticism, reinterpreting power systems from the past or imagined pasts, through contemporary design.

We are fed by megalithic sites, museums, star charts, ancient civilisations, destroyed warrior garments and the like. Our references are global.

Within these references, we place deep importance on meaning, narrative, and curation. Every product is built to carry a story, whether grounded in myth, material process, or imagined ritual.

For more information, visit https://almostgods.com/

Follow Almost Gods

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2772697/FILA_Almost_Gods.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)