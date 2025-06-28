Altimetrik and SLK Software join forces to create an AI-First Engineering Services Powerhouse

PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 28: Altimetrik, a pure-play AI, Data and Digital engineering solutions company, today announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire SLK Software ("SLK"), a global technology services firm focused on delivering AI, intelligence automation and analytics solutions. The acquisition will further strengthen Altimetrik's end-to-end enablement services and expand its customer reach, with a clear path to accelerate towards Altimetrik's goal of reaching $1billion in annual revenue. The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the second half of 2025. Financial details were not disclosed.

Founded in 2000, SLK is recognized as a leader in the tech industry, and for its commitment to create innovative digital solutions. This strategic acquisition will significantly enhance the scale of Altimetrik's capabilities, bringing together Altimetrik's AI-first, platform-native engineering model and SLK's full technology services stack that will further accelerate the journey towards modernizing enterprise platforms for its customers.

Altimetrik is among the most evolved digital services providers with advanced data and digital engineering capabilities, a bite sized approach that creates high ROI client outcomes and exceptional track record of data and AI led deployments. Altimetrik will additionally leverage SLK's deep customer relationships, global operational footprint and complementary leadership talent to further deliver innovation-led value creation for customers.

"In today's world, AI, and especially Generative AI and Machine Learning, is the engine that is driving true business value," said Raj Sundaresan, CEO of Altimetrik. "To enable an AI-First business a robust data cloud infrastructure that is grounded in product and platform engineering rigor is crucial. Our investment in SLK reflects our intention to deepen our commitment to customers who are looking for digital, AI-driven solutions that enable business value creation at unparalleled speed and scale. We are incredibly excited and look forward to welcoming SLK Software to the Altimetrik family."

"This is not a traditional integration. It is a strategic acceleration," said Parth Amin, Founder & Chairman of SLK Software. "In Altimetrik, we've found a partner who shares our values of customer intimacy, people centricity, and a passion for innovation and agility. Together we will unlock greater capabilities for our clients while preserving the speed and responsiveness they trust us for."

Upon the closing of the transaction, the combined entity will serve a global customer base of over 150 businesses that include Fortune 500 companies and some of the most innovative tech enterprises. It will also enable a partnership network that includes era-defining pioneers such as OpenAI, Amazon Web Services, Snowflake, and Databricks. Together, the business will employ over 10,000 professionals around the world to support customers who are in their digital transformation journey and are looking for innovative solutions to modernize legacy systems through leveraging data and AI, while ensuring world-class governance, compliance, and platform security. This includes organizations across diverse industries, from Financial Services & Payments to Pharma and Lifesciences, to Technology and Manufacturing.

"Altimetrik and SLK coming together is a strategic leap for the industry," said Puneet Bhatia, Co-Managing Partner and Country Head, India of TPG Capital Asia and Board Member at Altimetrik. "This combination creates an AI-first digital engineering platform with the scale, leadership, and execution muscle to deliver meaningful outcomes across industries. With TPG's track record and experience in supporting enterprise tech businesses, we are proud to be able to support this next phase of growth and value creation."

"This acquisition underscores TPG's investment thesis in technology services, which is indexed on backing strategic technology providers that are leading the data and AI transformation journey for customers, with differentiated business, pricing and delivery models," said Vivek Mohan, Business Unit Partner at TPG Capital Asia and Board Member at Altimetrik.

Highlighting the breadth and depth of the combined business, Raj Vattikuti, Board Member and Founder of Altimetrik said, "Beyond combining capabilities, bringing together the two businesses is about scaling what we do best: solving real business problems with precision and speed. With SLK, we are expanding our ability to bring industry context, simplify complexity, and deliver AI-native transformation."

Ajay Kumar, CEO of SLK Software added, "SLK's customer-first approach has led to building offerings powered by AI to deliver outstanding results for our clients. As a combined entity, SLK and Altimetrik are now set to unlock exceptional value and drive measurable impact at scale for our clients."

Avendus Capital acted as the exclusive financial advisor to SLK Software. EY acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Altimetrik and TPG.

About Altimetrik

Altimetrik is a pure-play AI, Data, and Digital business services company. We focus on delivering business outcomes with an incremental, product-oriented approach. Our industry-first, proven digital business methodology provides a blueprint to develop, scale, and launch new products to market faster. Our team of 6,000+ practitioners with software, data, and cloud skills builds an agile engineering culture of collaboration and innovation that modernizes technology and builds new business models in bite-sized increments. As a strategic partner and catalyst, Altimetrik quickly delivers results without disruption. Recognized as a Major Contender in Everest Group's BFSI IT Services Specialists PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025 and a Product Challenger in ISG Provider Lens™ 2024 for Advanced Analytics and AI Services, Altimetrik continues to lead the way in delivering cutting-edge digital transformation. Learn more at altimetrik.com.

About SLK Software

SLK Software is a global technology services provider focused on bringing AI, intelligent automation, and analytics together to create leading-edge technology solutions for our customers through a culture of partnership with them, led by an evolutionary mindset. For 25 years, we have helped organizations across diverse industries -- insurance providers, financial service organizations, investment management companies, and manufacturers -- reimagine their business and solve their present and future needs. Certified as a Great Place To Work®, we encourage an approach of constructively challenging the status quo in all that we do to enable peak business performance for our customers and for ourselves, through disruptive technologies, applied innovation, and purposeful automation. Find out how we help leading organizations reimagine their business at www.slksoftware.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2473634/5392941/SLK_Software_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2721272/Altimetrik_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)