Ambrosia Launches India's First 24x7 Real-Time Glucose (A-CGM) & Stress Monitoring Service - A Game-Changer in Health Tech

New Delhi [India], April 8: Ambrosia, a global leader in real-time health monitoring, has launched India's first 24x7 real-time glucose and stress monitoring service, following its successful adoption in the United States and Europe. This groundbreaking service integrates advanced wearable sensor technology, AI-driven analytics, and remote monitoring to provide continuous health insights, empowering individuals to take control of their well-being.

India is home to over 100 million people affected by diabetes, with millions more experiencing chronic stress-related disorders. Traditional glucose monitoring methods rely on intermittent testing, leaving critical gaps in data. Many Indian diabetes management companies mislead users by promoting flash glucose sensors as real-time CGMs, complicating effective disease management. Ambrosia addresses this gap with a real-time monitoring system that continuously tracks glucose and stress levels through wearable sensor technology, offering AI-powered alerts and personalized insights for better health management.

Ambrosia's solution includes features like food insights to help users understand the impact of meals on glucose levels, Dia-Buddy, an AI companion for smarter diabetes management, and customizable alarms to alert users and caregivers of critical glucose levels. The service enhances safety for children with diabetes by allowing parents to remotely monitor glucose levels and ensure timely interventions.

The A-CGM (Real-time CGM) and A-Ring (Smart Ring) seamlessly integrate with the LinkBluCon mobile and smartwatch app, providing real-time data and AI-driven insights. The service is designed for a wide range of users, including individuals with diabetes or prediabetes, fitness enthusiasts, busy professionals, and parents needing remote monitoring for their children.

To make this technology accessible, Ambrosia offers flexible rental options, including 2-week, 1-month, 3-month, 6-month, and 12-month plans. These plans allow users to experience real-time monitoring without a long-term commitment, making it an affordable and practical solution.

"With India witnessing a sharp rise in lifestyle diseases, our mission is to equip individuals with real-time health data, enabling them to take preventive action before it's too late," said Meenakshi Gupta, Director, Ambrosia India.

Ambrosia's service is now available across India, with hundreds of thousands of users worldwide already benefiting from its affordability and advanced real-time CGM technology. Unlike expensive alternatives, Ambrosia offers the world's most cost-effective real-time glucose monitoring solution, making life-saving health insights more accessible.

Ambrosia is a pioneering health-tech company dedicated to transforming preventive healthcare globally. By integrating AI, IoT, and biosensor technology, Ambrosia empowers individuals with real-time health insights, enabling better decision-making and proactive disease management. For more details, visit www.ambrosiasys.com

