Q3 results today: BPCL, Cipla, JSW Steel among 54 firms on Jan 23

Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Cipla, JSW Steel, IndusInd Bank, and Adani Green Energy are among 54 firms scheduled to announce their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3FY26) on Friday.

Some other companies that are expected to declare their Q3 results today include BFL Asset Finvest, Godrej Consumer Products, India Cements, JSW Energy, Nuvama Wealth Management, Piramal Finance, and Multi Commodity Exchange of India.

DLF Q3FY26 results

Realty major DLF Ltd on Thursday posted a consolidated net profit of ₹1,203.36 crore for the third quarter of FY26 , marking a 14 per cent rise from ₹1,058.73 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, profit increased by about 2 per cent from ₹1,180.09 crore.

Revenue from operations surged 32 per cent year-on-year to ₹2,020.22 crore in Q3FY26, compared with ₹1,528.71 crore in the same period of the previous financial year. Sequentially, revenue grew 23 per cent from ₹1,643.04 crore.

Bandhan Bank Q3FY26 results

Total income declined to ₹6,122 crore in Q3FY26 from ₹6,591 crore a year earlier. At the same time, total expenditure rose to ₹4,677 crore during the quarter under review, compared with ₹4,569 crore in the year-ago period.

Asset quality showed improvement, with gross non-performing assets easing to 3.33 per cent of gross advances, from 4.68 per cent in the third quarter of FY25.

Market overview for January 23

Indian equity markets are likely to open on a muted note on Friday, even as bulls look to build on momentum supported by easing geopolitical concerns.

GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50’s performance, was down 0.06 per cent, or 14 points, at 7:45 am. Trading on Dalal Street is expected to remain stock-specific, with the earnings season in full swing.

Asian markets were trading higher on Friday amid indications of easing trade tensions between the US and Europe. South Korea’s Kospi was up 0.56 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng had gained 0.82 per cent at the time of writing.

TRACK STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE Overnight, Wall Street ended in positive territory after data showed the US economy expanded in the December quarter by slightly more than expected. The S&P 500 rose 0.55 per cent, while the Nasdaq advanced 0.91 per cent.

List of firms releasing Q3 results today, January 23

1 Adani Green Energy

2 Advani Hotels and Resorts (India)

3 Anka India

4 Ashish Polyplast

5 Atul

6 BEML Land Assets

7 BFL Asset Finvest

8 Bharat Petroleum Corporation

9 Bloom Dekor

10 Cella Space Limited

11 Cipla

12 D. P. Abhushan

13 DB (International) Stock Brokers

14 DCB Bank

15 Gandhar Oil Refinery India

16 Godrej Consumer Products

17 Golden Crest Education & Services

18 Granules India

19 India Cements

20 Indo Cotspin

21 IndusInd Bank

22 Innova Captab

23 Jattashankar Industries

24 JSW Energy

25 JSW Steel

26 Jyoti Structures

27 Karur Vysya Bank

28 Kirloskar Pneumatic Company

29 Laurus Labs

30 Libord Finance

31 Lykis

32 Multi Commodity Exchange of India

33 Nectar Lifesciences

34 Next Mediaworks

35 Nuvama Wealth Management

36 OneSource Specialty Pharma

37 Paras Defence and Space Technologies

38 Piramal Finance

39 Prime Focus

40 Sampann Utpadan India

41 SG FINSERVE

42 SG MART

43 Shree Ganesh Remedies

44 Shriram Finance

45 Sona BLW Precision Forgings

46 Sterlite Technologies

47 Stylam Industries

48 Sumeru Industries

49 Umiya Tubes

50 Urban Company

51 Veefin Solutions

52 Welspun Specialty Solutions

53 Yash Management and Financial Services

54 Zenotech Laboratories