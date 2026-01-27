Weather update: IMD forecasts rain in Delhi today, cold wave in north India

Delhi residents woke up to shallow fog and cold conditions on Tuesday morning, with reduced visibility reported in parts of the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the national capital, forecasting rain and thunderstorms later in the day, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds.

While no rainfall was recorded till morning hours, the weather office said cloud cover would increase as the day progresses. The capital had experienced light rain in the previous week, which brought down temperatures slightly and reinforced winter conditions. Minimum temperatures are hovering around 9 to 11 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures are expected to remain below normal around 18 degrees Celsius.

Rain, thunderstorm alert in north India

The IMD said that the prevailing weather is being driven by an active western disturbance affecting north India. Under its influence, thunderstorms with gusty winds of 30–40 kmph are likely over Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh, prompting the yellow alert. Residents have been advised to remain cautious, especially during evening and night hours.

Cold wave conditions are also likely at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana and Delhi, while dense fog may persist during morning and night hours over parts of northwest India in the coming days.

Snowfall and rainfall forecast

In the western Himalayan region, heavy rainfall and snowfall are very likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Jammu–Kashmir–Ladakh and Uttarakhand today. The IMD has also warned of thunderstorms accompanied by hailstorm activity in parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh.

Gusty winds reaching 40–50 kmph, and gusting up to 60 kmph, are expected during thunderstorms over Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and the Jammu–Kashmir region, which could disrupt travel and daily activities, particularly in hilly areas.

Outlook for the next few days

Minimum temperatures over northwest India are expected to rise slightly over the next couple of days before dipping again as fresh weather systems move in. Central India is likely to see minor fluctuations, while no significant change is expected over most parts of the country thereafter.

The IMD said winter conditions will continue across large parts of India over the next few days, with intermittent rain, snowfall in higher reaches, fog and cold wave conditions remaining key features of the weather pattern.