According to BSE data, shares of these four companies are scheduled to trade ex-dividend on January 28, 2026. Notably, the ex-date marks the day a stock begins trading without the entitlement to the declared dividend. Thus, the investors must own the shares on or before the ex-date to be eligible for the dividend, subject to the record date fixed by the respective companies.

Among the listed companies, Wendt (India) has announced the highest dividend, declaring an interim dividend of ₹20 per share, with January 28 set as the record date. This is followed by KEI Industries , which has declared an interim dividend of ₹4.50 per share, also with January 28 as the record date.

Company Ex-date Purpose Record date KEI Industries 28/01/2026 Interim Dividend - ₹4.50 28/01/2026 K.P. Energy 28/01/2026 Interim Dividend - ₹0.20 28/01/2026 KPI Green Energy 28/01/2026 Interim Dividend - ₹0.20 28/01/2026 Wendt (India) 28/01/2026 Interim Dividend - ₹20 28/01/2026 (Source: BSE) Meanwhile, K.P. Energy and KPI Green Energy have each declared interim dividends of ₹0.20 per share. Both companies have fixed January 28 as the record date to determine shareholders’ eligibility for the dividend payouts.

D-Street investors seeking passive income can keep an eye on shares of KEI Industries, K.P. Energy, KPI Green Energy, and Wendt (India), as these companies have announced dividend payouts.