Dividend stocks: These 4 shares to trade ex-date on Jan 28; do you own any?
Here is the complete list of stocks that will remain in focus during today's trading session following their announcement to reward shareholders with dividends
SI Reporter New Delhi
Dividend stocks today: D-Street investors seeking passive income can keep an eye on shares of KEI Industries, K.P. Energy, KPI Green Energy, and Wendt (India), as these companies have announced dividend payouts.
According to BSE data, shares of these four companies are scheduled to trade ex-dividend on January 28, 2026. Notably, the ex-date marks the day a stock begins trading without the entitlement to the declared dividend. Thus, the investors must own the shares on or before the ex-date to be eligible for the dividend, subject to the record date fixed by the respective companies.
Among the listed companies, Wendt (India) has announced the highest dividend, declaring an interim dividend of ₹20 per share, with January 28 set as the record date. This is followed by KEI Industries, which has declared an interim dividend of ₹4.50 per share, also with January 28 as the record date.
Meanwhile, K.P. Energy and KPI Green Energy have each declared interim dividends of ₹0.20 per share. Both companies have fixed January 28 as the record date to determine shareholders’ eligibility for the dividend payouts.
Besides these, shares of Wipro, Ksolves India, Persistent Systems, SRF, and United Spirits will also be in focus, as they are trading ex-dividend today. Among them, Persistent Systems has announced an interim dividend of ₹22 per share. Wipro and United Spirits have each declared interim dividends of ₹6 per share, while Ksolves India and SRF have announced interim dividends of ₹5 per share each.
All five companies have fixed January 27 as the record date for their respective dividend announcements, according to BSE data.
First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 7:26 AM IST