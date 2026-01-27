Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty hints at positive start ahead of India-EU FTA

This week, investors will watch several key triggers, including the India-US trade deal, the Union Budget 2026, the US Federal Reserve meeting, Q3 earnings, and the geopolitical developments over Greenland.

At 06:45 AM, Gift Nifty Futures were trading at 25,201 points, up 111 points or 0.44 per cent.The Indian stock market was closed on Monday, January 26, 2026, on account of Republic Day.