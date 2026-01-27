Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty hints at positive start ahead of India-EU FTA
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets swung between modest gains and losses after US President Donald Trump revived tariff concerns by threatening higher duties on South Korea
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, January 27, 2026: Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are likely to witness a positive start on Tuesday as investors await the formal announcement of India-European Union (EU) free-trade agreement (FTA).
At 06:45 AM, Gift Nifty Futures were trading at 25,201 points, up 111 points or 0.44 per cent.
This week, investors will watch several key triggers, including the India-US trade deal, the Union Budget 2026, the US Federal Reserve meeting, Q3 earnings, and the geopolitical developments over Greenland.The Indian stock market was closed on Monday, January 26, 2026, on account of Republic Day.
Asian markets swung between modest gains and losses after US President Donald Trump revived tariff concerns by threatening higher duties on South Korea. South Korea’s KOSPI index climbed as much as 0.7 per cent after an initial dip, rebounding after Trump’s warning of increased tariffs. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was up 0.1 per cent.
On Monday, the US equity market settled higher as investors geared up for a series of mega-cap earnings and a Federal Reserve update on interest rate policy later this week. The S&P 500 index rose 0.50 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.43 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.64 per cent.
Q3 results today
Asian Paints, Tata Consumer Products, Vodafone Idea, Vishal Mega Mart, Sumitomo Chemical India, Prime Focus, Ramkrishna Forgings, WeWork India Management, Raymond Lifestyle, Sunteck Realty, Vaibhav Global, RPG Life Sciences, Raymond Realty, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Tips Films, Marico, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Metro Brands, PC Jeweller, Mahindra Logistics, Monolithisch India, and Bikaji Foods International, among others, will announce their quarterly earnings today.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Budget should push capital expenditure materially: Aditi Nayar, ICRA
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The presentation of the Union Budget for FY2027 is around the corner, and expectations are rife around the policy choices that the Government of India (GoI) will make. While the common ask is typically centred around tax relief, ICRA firmly believes that the Budget should push capital expenditure materially in the next fiscal, to support investment activity and help it to broad-base. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: These 4 shares to trade ex-date on Jan 28; do you own any?
Stock Market LIVE Updates: D-Street investors seeking passive income can keep an eye on shares of KEI Industries, K.P. Energy, KPI Green Energy, and Wendt (India), as these companies have announced dividend payouts. According to BSE data, shares of these four companies are scheduled to trade ex-dividend on January 28, 2026. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets settled higher
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets witness a mixed start
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty hints a strong opening
At 07:25 AM, Gift Nifty Futures were trading at 25,162.5 points, up 772.5 points or 0.29 per cent.
Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
