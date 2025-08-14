American Tourister Launches Vibrant New Campaign "Everyone's In" Featuring a Peppy Anthem with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14: American Tourister, one of the world's most trusted travel gear brands, is setting the tone for the travel season with its energetic and inclusive new campaign - The 'Everyone's In' campaign celebrates the spirit of today's youth, who see a great life as one enriched by new experiences and meaningful connections; where every journey is more rewarding in an open, inclusive world. Anchored by a vibrant, feel-good campaign song in collaboration with Sony Music, the campaign aims to resonate with young, socially connected travellers who are all about exploring, vibing, and creating memories with new friends.

The highlight of the campaign is a 2-minute original track that brings together the charisma and chemistry of celebrities Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Sung by the soulful Jonita Gandhi and Siddhant himself, the track is an outdoorsy, foot-tapping number that mirrors the carefree and adventurous spirit of a road trip where strangers become friends. Set against scenic outdoor backdrops and brimming with stylish visuals, the music video captures Siddhant and Ananya vibing together, exuding that spontaneous "let's hit the road" energy. The 20 & 30 second edits of the film will run across digital platforms, offering a quick burst of wanderlust and style

The collaboration with Sony Music adds a unique edge to the campaign, blending pop culture with a travel-forward message. With a tune that's instantly catchy and visuals that feel like your dream getaway, "Everyone's In" speaks to the spirit of today's youth: spontaneous, social, and always ready to explore.

Anushree Tainwala, Executive President - Marketing, Samsonite South Asia said "Travel today is more than just the destination, it's about the experiences, the people you meet, and the memories you create along the way. With Everyone's In, we're celebrating this shift in mindset. Our campaign is all about inclusivity, spontaneity, and youthful energy. The song reflects the same spirit that our travel gear stands for- stylish, reliable, and ready for every kind of adventure, whether it's a weekend road trip or a spontaneous getaway. By partnering with Sony Music and tapping into talents like Siddhant and Ananya, we're speaking the language of Gen Z and young millennials."

Raj Kamble, Founder & Chief Creative Officer at Famous Innovations, speaking on the campaign commented "With 'Everyone's In,' we wanted to spark a new wave of energy that feels current, social, and unapologetically fun. The aim was to capture that spark of spontaneity with a fresh music-driven narrative, when you say yes to the unknown and meet new people. American Tourister gave us the perfect canvas to blend youthfulness with storytelling. This campaign is about making memories, not just travel plans, and everyone is invited!"

Alongside the anthem, American Tourister is upping the fun with engaging social media activations designed to bring strangers together and spark real-life connections. In line are also unique collaborations with influencers and actors Rohit Saraf, Taaruk Raina, Ahsaas Channa and Abhinav Sharma. A key highlight is the collaboration with Sony's Music House; giving fans the opportunity to remix or personalise the anthem and truly make it their own. An exciting Instagram contest is also in the pipeline to take the engagement further.

With 'Everyone's In', American Tourister is setting a movement in motion. A movement where music, friendship, and travel meet, making room for everyone at the table.

Link to the TVC - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4tDQZBA_MwE

