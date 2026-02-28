Amitians Shine at AI Summit 2026

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], February 27: Students from Amity International School, Noida; Gurgaon Sector 46; Mayur Vihar; Saket; Vasundhara 6, Ghaziabad; Pushp Vihar; and Amity Global School, Noida made a powerful impact at AI Summit 2026, held from 16-20 February 2026 at Bharat Mandapam.

The prestigious summit convened leading policymakers, global technology experts, and emerging innovators to deliberate on how Artificial Intelligence can drive inclusive, responsible, and sustainable growth. Amitians stood out for presenting high-impact, solution-oriented innovations spanning connectivity, healthcare, cybersecurity, communication skills, animal wellbeing, pathology diagnostics, and energy security--demonstrating technical excellence combined with social relevance.

Key Highlights:

- Signal Surge - A sustainable Wi-Fi booster enhancing signal strength without external power, by Chinmay Karwa (Amity International School, Gurgaon Sector 46).

- Shwaas - An AI-enabled wearable for real-time respiratory monitoring, by Kairavi Budhiraja (Amity International School, Mayur Vihar).

- NEMO AI - A smartphone-based early cardiac risk screening tool, by Abhigyan Nayak (Amity International School, Saket).

- QN-ASTRA - A quantum-inspired AI cybersecurity framework, by Anant Jain, Akshaj Rastogi & Advik Sharma (Amity International School, Noida).

- SpeakBuddy.net - An AI-powered public speaking enhancement platform, by Aryaveer Chauhan (Amity Global School, Noida).

- Mood Minder for Pets - An AI smart collar monitoring pets' health and emotional wellbeing, by students of Amity International School, Vasundhara 6, Ghaziabad.

- Path-O-Medics and Power Guard - Cutting-edge AI innovations focused on affordable medical diagnostics and smart electricity theft detection, developed by Kritin Raina, Asmi Rawat & Hridank Arora (Class VIII) and Aadit Arora, Aryavardhan Kumar Chauhan & Saisha Ahuja (Class IX) of Amity International School, Pushp Vihar.

A particularly proud moment was the interaction of Adhiraj Chauhan (Amity International School, Pushp Vihar) with Deepak Bagla, Director of the Atal Innovation Mission under NITI Aayog, who appreciated the students' forward-thinking vision for nation-building through AI innovation.

Further recognition came from Sara Kemp, Vice President at Intel, who commended the young innovators for their global perspective, technical maturity, and responsible approach to artificial intelligence.

The remarkable participation of Amitians at AI Summit 2026 reaffirms the institution's commitment to nurturing future-ready leaders and ethical innovators empowered to shape a smarter, more inclusive tomorrow.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)