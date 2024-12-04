Amol Mehra joins Exide as President and Chief Procurement Officer

PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 4:Exide Industries Limited announced the appointment of Amol Mehra as President and Chief Procurement Officer (CPO), wherein he will be spearheading the group's procurement and spend management efforts.

Amol brings close to 25 years of experience in the field of Commodities, incl. Metals and Coal, as well as sales and trading across B2B and B2C segments. Having worked with organisations like Adani Enterprises Ltd, Trafigura India , KCM, Vedanta Group, Ballarpur Industries, GE Shipping in the past, Amol brings a wealth of knowledge with proven track record of operating not only in the Indian markets, but also the African, Middle East, SE Asian and China markets. In his most recent role, he was the Chief Business Officer and Joint President in Adani Enterprise Limited for their Integrated Coal Management Vertical.

"I am delighted to welcome Amol to the Exide Team", said Avik Roy - MD & CEO of Exide Industries Ltd. "Amol's acumen and insightful experience will further strengthen our capabilities in procurement, thus driving greater efficiency and positive change across the organization."

Amol is a Mechanical engineer from DY Patil College of Engineering and Technology, Kolhapur and holds an MBA in Marketing & Production from B V Institute of Management, Kolhapur.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)