Ampverse Group Appoints Distinguished Global Executives including top Indian faces, Rohit Sharma and Chirag Shah to Advisory Board

HT Syndication New Delhi [India], August 9: Ampverse Group, a leading gaming and entertainment ecosystem, announces the appointment of a new board of advisors comprising distinguished global executives from the gaming, advertising, investment, technology, and media sectors. This strategic move accelerates Ampverse Group's expansion and solidifies its position as a dominant force in the industry. The newly appointed Board of Advisors will propel Ampverse Group into its next phase of growth under the leadership of CEO, Charlie Baillie. They include: * John Redgrave, San Francisco: As the former Vice President at Discord, John played a pivotal role in the company's growth and success. He previously founded Lattice, which was later acquired by Apple and Sentropy which was sold to Discord. With a deep understanding of digital platforms and a keen eye for innovation, John brings invaluable expertise to Ampverse Group's advisory board.

* Marcus John, Singapore: For over 3 decades, Marcus has advised Fortune 500 companies, federations, governments, and investors on major sports and entertainment investments, including the Olympic Games, FIFA World Cup, and Formula 1. Marcus is currently the CEO of Sports Capital Advisors and was formerly Global Head of Sports of WPP's MediaCom and Managing Director of IMG/Endeavor China.

* Rohit Sharma, Mumbai: Former COO and Board Member of AnyMind Group, Rohit also Founded POKKT, a leading mobile video advertising platform in India, SEA and MENA that has been backed by leading Investors such as JAFCO Asia, Jungle Ventures, Singtel Innov8 and GSF.

* Oliver Woodley, London: Global Commercial DIrector of Soho House Group and long time investor into Ampverse, Oliver formerly held senior roles at VICE Media.

* Chirag Shah, Mumbai: Chirag Shah is a seasoned entrepreneur, having co-founded several ad tech companies, including one successfully acquired by Dentsu. He brings a wealth of experience in Gaming 360, scaling businesses, giving investment advice,and navigating complex markets.

* Gita Ramakrishnan, London: Gita Ramakrishnan is a seasoned investor with over 20 years of experience in capital markets, excelling in both private and public equities with a top decile performance record.

The combined expertise and global reach of this new board will be a driving force in Ampverse Group's ambitious growth plans. These advisors bring unparalleled experience in digital innovation, strategic investments, and market expansion. Their insights and leadership will guide Ampverse Group in exploring new frontiers, enhancing its market presence, and fueling sustainable growth.

Charlie Baillie, CEO of Ampverse Group, said: "To build a remarkable company, you need a remarkable team. Since founding Ampverse Group in 2019, we've been fortunate to attract a world-class group of team members and investors. Looking ahead, we have huge global ambitions, and therefore I'm excited and honored that such a distinguished group of leaders from the gaming, media, investment, technology, and advertising sectors share our vision and have agreed to join our newly formed advisory board."

Founded in 2019 by former executives from Universal Music Group, Twitch, and Havas, Ampverse Group has rapidly expanded its influence, amassing over 600 million fans and forming 300+ client partnerships. Headquartered in Singapore and operating across Southeast Asia and India, Ampverse Group is building an ecosystem of exciting gaming & entertainment assets, leverages its expertise in gaming marketing and monetizes its GenZ fan base through tech-enabled commerce products & services.

About Ampverse Group:

Ampverse Group is a prominent gaming and entertainment ecosystem with 600+ million fans, 300+ client partnerships, and offices across Southeast Asia & India. Founded in 2019 in Singapore and established by former executives from Universal Music Group, Twitch, and Havas. Driving growth for top gaming publishers and brands like Garena, Tencent, EA Sports, Coca-Cola, Nestle, Huawei, Burger King, and Red Bull, Ampverse Group is a global transformative force committed to future growth by building and acquiring gaming, entertainment, and tech-focused companies.

www.ampversegroup.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)