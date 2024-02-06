Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers brands its Digital Investing products as 'eARENA'

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6: Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, a leading financial services firm, has branded its digital investing products under a new brand name 'eARENA'. eARENA will now become the parent brand that will encompass all the digital products like Trade-Mobi (Stock Investing App) and the recently launched Mutual Fund Investing app 'AR Invest'.

Key Features of all the products under eARENA:

* Tailored for New Age Investors: Focusing on Millenials, 'eARENA' reflects the preferences and aspirations of this dynamic group of individuals.

* Digital-first Convenience: The platform offers a fully digital experience, streamlining the account opening process and enabling investors to get started within 5 minutes.

* Diverse Investment Options: 'eARENA' presents a wide range of Investing tools and investment choices, carefully curated to match the unique goals and risk appetites of new-age investors.

Devang Mehta, Marketing Head, Anand Rathi Group, stated on the announcement that, "eARENA brand marks a significant step towards our new brand positioning of being Digital first. This new brand positioning is specifically created to reflect our new-age Investing apps and platforms that are high-tech but at the same time totally free from clutter and complexities. All our Investing apps and platforms are now curated and designed in a way to be 'SIMPLE' and hence our tagline Simple hai to Sahi hai!"

Vineet Jain, Chief Business and Digital Officer (CBDO), ARSSBL, stated : "We are thrilled to introduce eARENA, the cutting-edge tech investment platform reshaping financial landscapes for Millennials and Gen Z in India. Empowering a new generation of investors, eARENA transforms the financial landscape with user-friendly interfaces and real-time market research. eARENA's innovative platform puts financial freedom at users' fingertips. Join us for the movement and experience a new era of seamless investing with eARENA. We are not just changing how users invest; we're dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of trust, security, privacy, and safety."

About Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers

Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers is a leading financial services firm, dedicated to providing innovative investment solutions to individuals and businesses. With a strong focus on digital transformation, the company aims to simplify the investment process and deliver a seamless user experience.

For more visit www.anandrathi.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2334976/eARENA_by_Anand_Rathi_Logo.jpg

