Anandamayi Bajaj - 5th Generation of Shri Jamnalal Bajaj, Becomes The First Woman Leader To Join Bajaj Group

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 11: The Bajaj Group proudly announces the joining of Ms. Anandamayi Bajaj, daughter of Chairman Mr. Kushagra Nayan Bajaj, as the/fifth-generation scion of the legendary founder Shri Jamnalal Bajaj, Anandamayi marks a historic moment in the Group's journey as its first woman leader.

Having graduated in Financial Economics and Mathematics from Columbia University, New York, Anandamayi brings with her a sharp intellect, global exposure, and a deep-rooted commitment to the Bajaj legacy. At just 22, she will work closely with the leadership teams of Bajaj Energy, Bajaj Consumer, and Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, beginning her full-time role from the Group's Mumbai office.

As part of her induction, Anandamayi will undertake a detailed cross-functional immersion across all business verticals, preparing to take on greater operational responsibilities by the end of 2025.

Speaking on this landmark moment, Mr. Kushagra Nayan Bajaj, Chairman, Bajaj Group, shared a heartfelt message with the Group employees, "Anandamayi has been raised with a deep understanding of our values, legacy, and aspirations. She brings with her a unique blend of youthful curiosity and grounded responsibility. Her journey is not just hers--it is a continuation of our collective story. I have immense faith in her spirit, commitment, and ability to shape the next chapter of the Bajaj legacy."

Taking on the new role, Anandamayi Bajaj expressed her views, "It is a privilege to join the Bajaj Group--a name that carries with it a profound legacy of trust, purpose, and nation-building. While I bring with me a fresh perspective and global exposure, I am equally grounded in the values that define our Group. As I look forward to learning from our outstanding teams across businesses, I am equally excited to contribute meaningfully, grow through this journey, and uphold the spirit of excellence that generations before me have built."

The Bajaj Group, one of India's oldest and most respected business houses, celebrates this new beginning with pride and optimism, as it continues its legacy of trust, transformation, and nation-building.

Bajaj Group is a $2.5-billion diversified conglomerate with major interests in Sugar, Ethanol, Power and FMCG businesses. Led by Kushagra Nayan Bajaj, the Promoter and Chairman, the group has an asset base of over $5 billion and employs more than 12,000 people.

