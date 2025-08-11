Ananta Capital Acquires Majority Stake in Rubans, One of India's Fastest-Growing Fashion Jewelry Brand

India PR Distribution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 11: Ananta Capital has completed the acquisition of a majority stake in Fonte Fashions India Private Limited, the parent company of Rubans, a digitally native, fast-growing fashion jewellery brand redefining affordable luxury for Indian women.

Founded in 2017 by Chinu Kala, Rubans began as a single mall kiosk fueled by ambition and a deep understanding of India's evolving fashion sensibilities. In just a few years, it has grown into a leading name in the fashion jewelry space -- blending contemporary aesthetics with Indian elegance to create a trend-first, high-impact brand that resonates with millions of style- conscious women across the country.

Speaking on the investment, Ashutosh Taparia, part of the Taparia family and Founder & Managing Partner of Ananta Capital said:

"Rubans is a rare blend of creative excellence and commercial agility -- a brand that understands the pulse of the modern Indian woman. Under Chinu's dynamic leadership, Rubans has scaled with vision, resilience, and an innate sense of style. We are especially proud to welcome Rubans into the Ananta portfolio -- a milestone that reflects our belief in backing bold, driven entrepreneurs who are reshaping the consumer landscape. We're excited to partner with Chinu and Amit as they lead Rubans into its next era of growth."

Sanjeev Taparia, part of Taparia family, added:

"India's appetite for curated, high-quality yet affordable jewellery is rising rapidly. Rubans is uniquely positioned to meet this demand. We see immense headroom for growth and are thrilled to back the brand's next phase of scale."

Rubans plans to use the new capital to deepen its design and product innovation, and strengthen its omnichannel presence across leading marketplaces and offline touchpoints. Investments will also be made in marketing, community-building, and strengthening brand recall among new-age consumers.

Chinu Kala, Founder of Rubans, shared:

"Rubans is not just a brand -- it's a dream I've built brick by brick. Partnering with Ananta marks a powerful new chapter in that journey. Their deep understanding of consumer brands and long-term mindset makes them the perfect strategic partner as we scale Rubans into India's go- to destination for women's fashion accessories."

Amit Kala, Co-founder of Rubans, added:

"This partnership is a validation of the hard work our team has put in and the brand loyalty we've built. With Ananta's strategic guidance and support, we're confident about taking Rubans to even greater heights."

Ananta Capital's investment in Rubans adds to its foray into the Fashion / lifestyle space having recently acquired significant strategic investment in Bacca Bucci (A fast growing D2C Sneaker brand).

Backed by Mumbai based Taparia Family, Ananta Capital has controlling investments in leading beauty and wellness brands such as Bellavita, Betteralt, ThriveCo, Bevzilla - all under the Guardian group. The Guardian Group also owns the Guardian Pharmacy chain and holds the India master franchise for GNC, a global nutritional supplements brand. The fund also owns majority stake in prominent home furnishing brands - Sleepycat and Springwel. Additionally, Ananta Capital has invested in companies like Open Secret, Liquiloans, Stovekraft (exited), Pickrr (exited), Alivaa Hotels and PG Electroplast (exited).

About Ananta Capital:

Ananta Capital is private equity firm headquartered in Mumbai. With a diverse portfolio and a track record of successful investments, Ananta Capital is committed to partnering with visionary entrepreneurs to unlock value and drive sustainable growth. Ananta Capital's portfolio includes Bellavita, Bevzilla, BetterAlt, Thrive Co., Springwel Mattresses, Sleepycat, Open Secret, Bacca Bucci, GNC India (Guardian Pharmacy) Pickrr (exited), Liquiloans, Stovekraft (exited), Alivaa Hotels and PG Electroplast (exited)

