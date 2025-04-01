Anchor Consumer strengthens presence in premium soap segment; appoints Mrunal Thakur as Brand Ambassador for Dyna Soaps

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1: Dyna, a premium beauty soap brand from the house of Anchor Consumer Products, known for its superior skincare formulations, has announced acclaimed actress Mrunal Thakur as its new brand ambassador. With her elegance, confidence, and natural beauty, Mrunal perfectly embodies the essence of Dyna, making her the ideal face for the brand's latest campaign, "Pehli Jhalak Kare Khoobsurat Asar".

The announcement marks a strategic move by Dyna to strengthen its position in the premium beauty soap segment, catering to consumers who seek an indulgent skincare experience without compromising on value. As an aspirational icon, Mrunal resonates deeply with modern women who prioritize beauty, confidence, and self-care.

Mrunal Thakur's association with Dyna comes at a time when the brand is expanding its footprint in the premium beauty segment, offering a Grade 1 soap with 76% TFM (Total Fatty Matter) and 0% fillers--a hallmark of superior purity and effectiveness. Infused with real ingredients, Dyna ensures deep nourishment, long-lasting freshness, and radiant skin, making it the preferred choice for women who aspire for luxurious self-care.

"Mrunal Thakur represents everything Dyna stands for--grace, poise, and timeless beauty. Her journey from television to Bollywood mirrors our brand's evolution, making her the perfect ambassador. We are excited about this collaboration and believe it will elevate Dyna's appeal among beauty-conscious consumers," said Karan Shah, Director of Anchor Consumer Products.

"I am thrilled to partner with Dyna, a brand that truly understands the essence of beauty and confidence. The new campaign beautifully captures the magic of first impressions, and I love how Dyna empowers women to feel their best every day. It's an exciting journey, and I'm looking forward to being a part of it," said Mrunal Thakur.

Dyna's latest TVC, directed by Uzer Khan and produced by 30Sec of Fame, showcases Mrunal as a confident, radiant woman whose presence leaves an unforgettable impact. The visual storytelling emphasizes how Dyna enhances beauty and confidence, aligning seamlessly with its tagline "Pehli Jhalak Kare Khoobsurat Asar."

Kunal Shah, Creative Director at Anchor adds "Dyna's new packaging blends premium elegance with sustainability, crafted from recyclable materials for a greener future. With the ever-radiant Mrunal Thakur as the face of Dyna, it perfectly embodies beauty, confidence and conscious living"

The campaign will be amplified across multiple platforms, including television, digital media (YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and OTT platforms), and in-store branding, ensuring widespread reach and engagement.

With the growing demand for premium beauty soaps that offer skincare benefits, Dyna's strategic partnership with Mrunal Thakur is set to elevate the brand's presence in the market. This collaboration aims to strengthen brand affinity and enhance consumer engagement while driving greater awareness and preference for Dyna as a trusted beauty soap. Additionally, the brand seeks to expand its market reach through modern trade, general trade, and e-commerce platforms, ensuring accessibility to a wider audience. Through this partnership, Dyna reaffirms its commitment to quality, innovation, and self-care, reinforcing its position as a leading choice for beauty-conscious consumers.

Apart from being the face of the TVC and digital promotions, Mrunal will also be featured on Dyna's product packaging and offline communication, further solidifying her association with the brand. Influencer collaborations, social media contests, and engagement-driven activities will also be a key part of the brand's marketing strategy, ensuring greater consumer interaction.

As Dyna continues to innovate and cater to evolving beauty trends, its partnership with Mrunal Thakur signals a new era of premium skincare that blends luxury with accessibility. The campaign is expected to make a significant impact on digital and traditional media, reinforcing Dyna's position as a leading beauty soap in the Indian market.

TVC Link: https://youtu.be/mALeJXsfRPM

