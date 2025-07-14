Andhra Pradesh Government signs MoU with National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development for Transaction Advisory Services

PRNewswire

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 14: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development for Transaction Advisory Services (TAS), in the presence of Hon'ble Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Acting as a strategic advisor, the institution will help APCRDA design a high-impact financial blueprint for infrastructure projects in Amaravati, the capital city of Andhra Pradesh.

As part of the advisory support, the institution will assist in formulating financial strategy and evaluating various implementation models, including Public-Private Partnerships (PPP), for multiple infrastructure projects across the region. The institution will also help in identifying potential revenue sources along with exploring monetization options for available land assets.

Additionally, the institution will engage with APCRDA in formulating financial models and extend advisory support for engaging relevant stakeholders and potential investors.

This partnership aims to craft an effective financial roadmap for Amaravati aligned with the city's long-term development goals and priorities.

Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Rajkiran Rai G., Managing Director at National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development, said: "We are pleased to collaborate with APCRDA in its mission to build world-class infrastructure for Amaravati. Through our Transaction Advisory Services, we aim to unlock innovative financing models for key infrastructure projects in the capital region. This engagement reflects our shared objective of enabling structured development and contributing to the creation of robust, service-oriented urban infrastructure."

Mr. K. Kannababu, Commissioner, APCRDA, added: "The development of Amaravati as the capital city is a major initiative of the Andhra Pradesh Government. The MoU with National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development marks a significant step towards strengthening the financial ecosystem for development of the infrastructure assets in the greenfield capital city. With the institution's expertise in infrastructure advisory and financing, APCRDA aims to implement well-structured development projects with optimized capital deployment."

About National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development

National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development is a Development Financial Institution (DFI) established in April 2021. The institution is dedicated to accelerating the development of India's infrastructure ecosystem by addressing the long-term financing needs of the sector. The institution plays a pivotal role in driving the nation's economic growth and fostering sustainable development. It is committed towards its vision of becoming a strong provider of impact investment, catalysing infrastructure financing for transformative growth of India.

The institution aims to be a key partner in helping India achieve its ambitious infrastructure development objectives - responsibly and sustainably. Additionally, the institution will work towards developing a deep and liquid market for bonds, loans, and derivatives for infrastructure financing.

About The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA)

The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) is a statutory body established with the mandate of planning, facilitating, and overseeing the development of the Capital Region of Andhra Pradesh. As a nodal institution driving the creation of a world-class capital city - Amaravati - APCRDA plays a central role in shaping the future urban and economic landscape of the state.

APCRDA is committed to the sustainable and inclusive development of Andhra Pradesh's capital region through integrated planning and world-class infrastructure. With more than ₹80,000 crore worth of projects in the process of being taken up at a rapid pace, the Authority is driving the creation of a vibrant hub for innovation, investment, and urban excellence. It works closely with stakeholders to enable responsible growth and strengthen the state's presence on the national and global map.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)