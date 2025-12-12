AndPurpose Forum Mumbai 2025: Advancing Collective Action for India's Sustainable Future 10 December 2025 | Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 12: The AndPurpose Forum Mumbai 2025, a purpose-led platform strengthening India's sustainability and social innovation ecosystem, successfully hosted its third edition on 10 December 2025 at the Jio World Convention Centre.

This year's forum featured an impressive lineup of speakers, including: Erik Solheim, Green Politician & Former Norwegian Minister for Environment and International Development; Radhabinod Aribam Sharma, IAS (Municipal Commissioner & Administrator, MBMC); Darshana Gajare (Head of Sustainability, Lakme Fashion Week & Circular Design Challenge); Karan Mehta (Venture Principal, Green Frontier Capital); Nidhi Pant (Co-Founder, S4S Technologies); Chinu Kwatra (Founder, Khushiyaan Foundation); Ajay Menon (Senior Practice Lead, TechnoServe India); Shreya Ghodawat (Founder, Sustainable Tea with Shreya); Madhav Pai (CEO, WRI India); Purvi Bhavsar (Co-Founder & MD, Pahal Financial Services); Aakash Shah (Partner, Peak Sustainability) and several other prominent leaders.

Erik Solheim, Former Norwegian Climate & Environment Minister and Former Undersecretary General of the UN and Executive Director of UN Environment, delivering a Special Address, added:

"India is already a global leader in green innovation; what happens here matters to the world. Platforms like AndPurpose bring together the energy, creativity, and commitment needed to accelerate solutions that combine climate ambition with real progress."

More than 150 leaders and changemakers from business, philanthropy, government, climate action, social innovation, and impact investing participated in the one-day convening - reflecting AndPurpose's mission to unite India's most influential voices across sustainability, innovation, and inclusion.

Radhabinod Aribam Sharma, IAS, Municipal Commissioner & Administrator, Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation, said:

"India's cities stand at a defining moment. Purposeful growth now means building urban systems that are resilient, people-centric, and climate-ready. Platforms like AndPurpose create the collaborative spaces cities need--where government, industry, and innovators can come together to reimagine urban development and co-create solutions that truly serve our communities and our future."

A Platform Built for Collaboration and Real-World Change

AndPurpose Forums were created with a simple belief: collective progress requires collective spaces. Each edition brings together diverse stakeholders - industry, government, finance, grassroots innovators, and global leaders to learn from one another and co-create solutions to India's most urgent challenges.

Panels at the Forum are intentionally curated for diversity of thought, ensuring that perspectives that rarely meet in the same room come together for meaningful dialogue and practical problem-solving.

A core pillar of AndPurpose is to serve as a matchmaking platform for funders, innovators, and ecosystem builders, enabling new partnerships, shared learning, and pathways for action.

What began as a small community has now grown into a network of 1,300+ members across India and globally - united by the belief that sustainability and equity must go hand-in-hand.

Leadership Perspectives

Kamna Hazrati, Founder of AndPurpose, shared:

"The Mumbai Forum is built on the belief that real progress happens when leaders come together with intent and purpose. India is entering a defining decade of social and climate transition, and collaboration is no longer optional - it is essential. This platform aims to inspire collective action, spotlight innovation, and unlock partnerships that can meaningfully shift outcomes for communities and the planet."

A Day Designed for Depth, Dialogue, and Action

Participants engaged in cross-sector panels, interactive workshops, curated networking, and the Purpose Pitch innovation showcase-designed to help leaders walk away with immediately applicable insights, new collaborations, and clear action pathways.

The Forum emphasised systems thinking, practical solutions, and shared action over isolated, siloed approaches.

Those wishing to learn more about the Mumbai edition, its sessions, or the wider AndPurpose community can explore further via the AndPurpose Forum, Mumbai 2025 platform.

To stay updated on future convenings, partnership opportunities, and community-led initiatives, please visit:http://www.andpurpose.world

About AndPurpose

AndPurpose is a purpose-led collaboration platform that brings together leaders from business, government, philanthropy, climate action, innovation, and social impact. Through regional forums, national convenings, learning sessions, and innovation showcases, AndPurpose creates trusted spaces for dialogue, partnership, and collective action. The platform enables organisations and individuals to accelerate solutions that strengthen sustainability, resilience, and community well-being.

Its mission is simple yet urgent: to enable aligned action that strengthens India's impact ecosystem and delivers solutions for both people and the planet.

