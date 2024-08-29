AnimationXpress and Women in Cloud partner to empower Women in Animation and AI talent development at AM Summit and Ann Awards

ATK New Delhi [India], August 29: AnimationXpress and Women in Cloud are thrilled to announce a strategic partnership aimed at advancing the role of women in the animation industry and fostering AI skilling/talent development. This collaboration will support the upcoming Animation & More (AM) Summit and Ann Awards to honor outstanding achievements in Animation and AI, celebrating their creativity, leadership, and impact in the industry. Being held on 3 and 4 September at Nesco, Mumbai, the AM Summit and Ann Awards will be a premier event that gathers leading professionals, creators, and innovators in the animation and AI industry. A key highlight of the award ceremony will be the AI Awards powered by WIC, dedicated to recognising exceptional animation projects and for the first time introducing the ICONS Award for 'Outstanding achievement in animation by a woman'.

In addition to the awards, the partnership will focus on AI talent development, offering participants access to AI Scholarships for industry-verified credentials powered by Microsoft Applied Skills that equip them with cutting-edge skills essential for success in the evolving digital landscape.

"We are excited to join forces with Animation Xpress to spotlight the incredible contributions of women in animation and to build a robust pipeline of AI talent," said Women in Cloud president Chaitra Vedullapalli. "This partnership aligns with our mission to create inclusive economic access and empower women through technology and innovation."

AnimationXpress Chief Operating Officer, Neha Mehta shared, "We are immensely proud to partner with Women in Cloud to amplify the voices and talents of women in animation and AI. This collaboration not only celebrates their achievements but also empowers the next generation with the skills and opportunities needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving industry."

The partnership between AnimationXpress and Women in Cloud underscores a shared commitment to fostering diversity, creativity, and innovation in the animation and AI industries.

For more information about the Ann Awards, ICONS Awards, and AI Talent Development initiatives, visit https://animationandmoresummit.com/2024/.

About AnimationXpress

AnimationXpress.com plays a crucial role in promoting and supporting the growth of the animation, visual effects, gaming, and comics, Education, XR industries and various technologies in Media & Ent space in India and around the world.

https://animationxpress.com/

About Women in Cloud

Women in Cloud: is a community-led economic development organisation dedicated to taking collective action to generate $1B in new net economic access for women entrepreneurs and professionals by 2030 through global partnerships with corporations, community leaders, and policy makers. All of which are united by the ESG and UN Sustainable Development Goals that are driven by job creation, diversity and inclusion, technology innovation and sustainability, giving women a powerful platform to accelerate as industry leaders. https://womenincloud.com/

