ANJ Creations Pvt Ltd in collaboration with World College of Technology & Management and Food Bus of India announces Cycling Events in New Delhi

PNN New Delhi [India], July 22: ANJ Creations Pvt Ltd, a full-service, strategic creative-tech agency, focusing on delivering innovative and relevant strategic solutions, is thrilled to announce a major cycling event in New Delhi. The event aims to promote cycling as a healthy and eco-friendly mode of transportation and raise awareness about the benefits of cycling. The cycling event was held on 21st July '24 at 8am at South Extension. The event which was graced by Sardar RP Singh (National Spokesperson BJP) featured a cycling rally, a cycling competition, and a series of fun activities for participants and spectators alike. The cycling rally was open to participants of all ages and skill levels, and took the participants through the South Extension. The cycling rally was flagged off by Sardar RP Singh (National Spokesperson BJP) was open to professional and amateur cyclists, and coupons for the winners.

In addition to the cycling activities, the event also featured a range of fun activities for the whole family, including food stalls, games, and live entertainment. The event also featured a range of interactive sessions, where participants can learn more about the benefits of cycling and how to incorporate it into their daily lives.

Special thanks to SDMC, Delhi Police & Delhi Traffic Police for facilitating a safe ecosystem for an amazing cycling experience.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with SDMC to bring cycle-sharing stands at various parts of Delhi and events like these to further strengthen the cycling community in the city," said Abhinav Jerath, CEO of ANJ Creations Pvt Ltd. "Cycling is a great way to stay active, reduce carbon footprint, and enjoy the great outdoors. We hope this event will inspire more people to take up cycling and make it a part of their daily routine."

