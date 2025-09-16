Anshul Garg Mohan CSR Initiative With The Festival Of Hope Foundation To Support HPV Vaccines For Children

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 16: Anshul Garg Mohan, MD - Mohan Electro Casting Private Limited under its CSR initiative to support the fund raiser event in a theme creation "The Light Within" by renowned fashion designer Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna (RGRK) For "The Festival of Hope Foundation" To provide life saving HPV vaccines to children, a critical step in preventing cervical cancer and other HPV-related diseases.

The initiative seeks to raise CANCER AWARENESS about the importance of HPV vaccination and ensure that vulnerable children receive the vaccine free of cost. Cervical cancer remains one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths among women worldwide, and vaccination during early adolescence is key to effective prevention. The Event was attended by reputed Industrialists, Fashion Designers, Socialites, Humanitarians, Media House etc and An Actor Mr. Taha Shah Badushha supported the cause by being Showstopper.

"By joining hands with the Festival of Hope Foundation, we are taking a significant step toward protecting the health of future generations," said Anshul Garg Mohan. "Our goal is to support to make HPV vaccines accessible to all children, regardless of their socio-economic background, and to spread awareness about the critical role of vaccination in cancer prevention."

Our small token of appreciation to FOH Foundation fund raising event held at Grand Hyatt Gurugram, will focus on outreach programs in underserved areas, working closely with schools, healthcare providers, and community organizations to facilitate vaccine distribution and education.

Festival of Hope Foundation's - Ms. Shalini Vij (Founder) also expressed optimism about the cause that saves lives , highlighting that "With this Generous Support by Mr. Anshul Garg Mohan, we are hopeful that this initiative alongwith other supporters will create overall lasting change and save meaningful number of lives by preventing HPV infections through vaccination drive to accomplish 1000 lives protected."

About Festival of Hope Foundation

Festival of Hope Foundation is a registered nonprofit organization committed to improving health outcomes and supporting vulnerable populations through awareness campaigns, vaccination drives, and community engagement programs.

