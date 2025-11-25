Antara Senior Care Expands Footprint in Bengaluru with the Launch of a New Care Home in Whitefield

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 25: Antara Senior Care, part of the $7-billion Max Group operating a network of seven care homes nationally, has announced the launch of its new facility in Whitefield, Bengaluru. This 80-bed senior care home in Bengaluru's top IT hub and residential area strengthens the company's presence in Karnataka, where it now operates ~163 beds across Bannerghatta and Whitefield locations; nationally it now has 500 operational beds. The setup provides assisted living facility to meet seniors' short- to long-term needs and specialised transition care services through geriatric-trained teams and infrastructure designed to promote independence and check loneliness.

In India's top IT hub, Bengaluru, multiple factors combine to fuel the demand for senior care solutions. The city's population is ageing faster than India - almost 11%1 of the city's residents are now 60+, they enjoy high life expectancy but are often managing multiple chronic health conditions. There's also a change in family structures. With children living abroad, there is a rise in seniors ageing alone making adults seek specialised care solutions for their parents. The new Antara Care Home in Whitefield helps families meets these needs.

Speaking about the launch, Ishaan Khanna, CEO, Antara Assisted Care Services, said, "The period after hospitalisation and even the need for consistent daily care can be emotionally and logistically challenging, especially while juggling the responsibilities of daily life. There's also a surge in the number of super seniors, aged 80+ years2, whose need for support is higher and vastly different from the more active seniors in the 60-79 age bracket. With Antara Care Homes' expansion into Whitefield, we're not just adding beds, we're bringing medically supervised, dignified care to families who need trusted senior care solutions. Antara has been working dedicatedly to unlock access to specialised senior care ecosystems through geographic expansions and financial tools like TPA enabled transition care--active across all facilities in Delhi-NCR and Bannerghatta."

The 80-bed Whitefield Antara Care Home offers short-, medium- and long-term living solutions for seniors who need assistance with activities of daily living as an outcome of ageing; the facility also offers short-term, clinically supervised, structured care after surgery or acute illness. It has state-of-the-art infrastructure for transition care, 24x7 nursing, specialist doctor support, geriatric-trained teams, in-house kitchen offering specialised meals planned by dieticians, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, and an engaging social calendar designed to alleviate loneliness and promote mental alertness. Like all Antara Care Homes, the Whitefield facility is designed to offer "care with dignity," helping residents maintain their independence with necessary support.

The expansion comes at a critical time as India's senior population is set to double from ~150 million now to over 350 million by 2050 creating new care demands. Antara has been at the forefront of building material and human infrastructure that supports this transformation.

Operating a network of care homes across Delhi-NCR, Chennai, and Bengaluru with 500 operational beds serving thousands of families, Antara is known for its highly trained, professional teams upskilled using in-house geriatric-training modules certified by the Healthcare Sector Skill Council of India. Its NABH-accredited facilities are at the forefront of setting the gold standard for assisted living in India.

For more information about the Whitefield Care Home or to schedule a visit, contact +919811441111 or visit www.antaraseniorcare.com

Launched in 2013, Antara is the senior-care business of Max India Limited, part of the $7-billion Max Group. It is an integrated ecosystem for senior care, operating in two main lines of business - Residences for Seniors and Assisted Care Services. Antara's first senior residential community in Dehradun, comprising nearly 200 families, caters to their social, recreational, educational, wellness, and health-related needs. In 2025, it will open its second senior living community in Noida's Sector-150, with families moving into the 340 apartments built in the first phase. Expanding its footprint in Gurugram, Antara will manage senior living residences, dedicated spaces for senior living, and primary healthcare services at Estate 360 - Delhi-NCR's first intergenerational community developed by Max Estates.

Antara's Assisted Care Services include Care Homes, Memory Care Home, Care at Home and AGEasy. This line of business caters to seniors, who need more immersive interventions in their daily lives due to medical or age-related issues. With 7 facilities across Gurugram, Noida, Bengaluru and Chennai, Care Homes provide long-term care to seniors who require constant medical and nursing supervision, and short-term care services for the recuperation of seniors. Its Care at Home services, offered in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Chennai, provide well-equipped, trained professionals offering care to seniors inside their home's comfort. AGEasy, an online and offline store, focuses on senior-specific products and solutions to manage chronic health conditions at home.

