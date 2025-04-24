AORA Launches Pioneering Hybrid Fellowship Program to Advance Regional Anaesthesia Skills & Knowledge

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24: Academy of Regional Anaesthesia (AORA) recently unveiled a pioneering 12-month hybrid fellowship in regional anaesthesia, blending virtual theory with hands-on training at Aesculap Academy's Guiding Centers. The program was inaugurated at Hotel Holiday Inn, Mumbai, with in-person and virtual participants, and featured keynote addresses by Dr. J. Balavenkatasubramanian (Advisory Board, AORA), Dr. TVS Gopal (Advisory Board, AORA), Dr. Vrushali Ponde (Chairperson & Trustee, AORA), Dr. Sandeep Diwan (Chairperson, AORA), Dr. Satish Kulkarni (Treasurer, AORA), Aditya Banerjee (Managing Director, B. Braun India), Navin Hans (Vice President - Sales & Marketing, B. Braun India), Sandiip Pawaar (Business Unit Head, B. Braun India) and Dr. Vivek Sharma (GM Marketing, B. Braun India), along with fellow members of the team.

With regional anaesthesia used in approximately 50% of surgeries and with increase in USG machines, the demand for skilled practitioners is urgent, and this initiative addresses the most needed training gaps by offering a structured curriculum for working anaesthesiologists. The program ensures a comprehensive learning experience spanning seven modules such as anatomy theory, simulation, cadaveric and ultrasound workshops, observatory sessions, and clinical practice. Upon completion, participants will receive a co-branded certification from AORA and Aesculap Academy and accreditation from KU Leuven University, a renowned institution in medical education.

With an ambitious goal of training over 50 anaesthesiologists within three years, the program is poised to create a transformative ripple effect on patient care across India.

The program will also benefit surgeons, fostering better collaboration with anaesthesiologists to optimise pain management and surgical outcomes.

Dr. J. Balavenkatasubramanian, Advisory Board Member of AORA, remarked, "This fellowship is more than a learning opportunity--it's a catalyst for elevating clinical excellence. By nurturing a strong, skilled workforce of anaesthesiologists, we're directly advancing patients' quality of care through refined techniques and standardised protocols."

Dr. Vrushali Ponde, Chairperson & Trustee of AORA, emphasised the distinctive value of the fellowship, stating, "For far too long, working anaesthesiologists had limited opportunities to access standardized protocols & practice around Regional Anaesthesia. This uniquely crafted fellowship addresses that critical gap--offering a structured, high-calibre platform designed to empower anaesthesiologists with advanced, real-world skills that can significantly elevate patient care across the country."

Aditya Banerjee, Managing Director of B. Braun Medical India Pvt Ltd, emphasised Aesculap Academy's role. He said, "Supporting AORA reflects a shared commitment of Aesculap Academy to medical education. By combining AORA's academic expertise with Aesculap Academy's advanced training infrastructure, we aim to set a new standard in regional anaesthesia training."

Navin Hans, Vice President - Sales & Marketing, B. Braun Medical India Pvt Ltd highlighted how the fellowship supports structured learning by delivering a harmonised curriculum backed by stateoftheart learning platforms. He stated, "This program ensures every anaesthesiologist, regardless of their home institution, gains access to the same highquality protocols and expert mentorship. Together, we're setting a new benchmark for consistency, competence, and collaboration in regional anaesthesia training."

About Academy of Regional Anaesthesia (AORA)

The Academy of Regional Anaesthesia (AORA) is a professional organisation in India dedicated to improving patient care by promoting practice, education, and research in regional anaesthesia through workshops, conferences, and innovative teaching initiatives that enhance anaesthesiologists' skills and standards of care.

About Aesculap Academy

The Aesculap Academy is a global medical training institution, part of the B. Braun Group. It offers various courses, workshops and simulation centres for healthcare professionals, focusing on practical training and interdisciplinary communication. The academy is recognised for its commitment to sharing expertise and fostering learning in the medical field.

