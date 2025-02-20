APAR Industries Limited: Electrifying the Future of Energy at Elecrama 2025

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 20: APAR (BSE: 532259) (NSE: APARINDS) (REUTERS: APAR.NS) (BLOOMBERG: APR:IN) plans to exhibit its comprehensive suite of solutions for the energy sector at Elecrama 2025, scheduled to take place from February 22 to 26 at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida.APAR is the Associate Sponsor at Elecrama 2025.

Visit APAR Industries at Elecrama 2025, Hall 1, Booth A24, to explore its wide range of products, solutions, and services.

APAR Industries Limited, a diversified billion-dollar conglomerate with a rich legacy spanning more than 66 years. As they navigate the complexities of the 21st century, APAR is dedicated to addressing critical issues such as fair global business practices and sustainability. APAR's mission is clear: to deliver tomorrow's solutions today, ensuring a brighter and more sustainable future for generations to come.

Driving Innovation, Shaping the Future of Energy

* The world's largest global aluminium and alloy conductor manufacturer.

* India's largest exporter and producer of speciality and renewable cables.

* First and the only Indian company to provide end-to-end solutions in copper and fibre hybrid cables.

* India's largest and the world's 3rd largest transformer oils manufacturer.

* One of the top 10 players in the lubricants industry in India.

With a long history of serving the Indian energy landscape, APAR is a trusted provider of conductors, cables, and oils. APAR is set to highlight its electrifying progress through sustainable and technologically advanced solutions. The company's presence at Elecrama 2025 will demonstrate its capabilities across its three core businesses.

Conductors: As the world's largest manufacturer of aluminium and alloy conductors, APAR provides advanced conductor solutions, including high-performance conductors such as HTLS Conductor, ACCC® AZR™, SUPER-ZAD, TP, OPGW, OPPC, and CTC Conductors, engineered for increased efficiency.

Cables: APAR is the largest exporter and producer of speciality and renewable cables catering to diverse needs from power transmission and distribution to specialized applications in renewable energy, railways, and other sectors. With five e-beam facilities, they are well-equipped to produce a range of solar cables for enhanced performance.

Oils: APAR's fifty-five-year journey in the speciality oils segment has transformed it into India's largest private blender and marketer of speciality oils. Their comprehensive portfolio includes India's largest range of transformer oils. APAR Lubricants delivers a range of specialized lubricants, with a growing emphasis on sustainable and high-performance solutions, including those tailored for the electric vehicle (EV) market.

Products of the Future, Delivered Today:

At Elecrama 2025, APAR will display its 'products of the future,' designed to address the evolving needs of the energy sector.

APAR offers a comprehensive portfolio of futuristic high-performance conductor solutions, including ACCC CASABLANCA, AL59 ZEBRA, ACSR/TW DESCHUTES, ACCC GROSBEAK, AAAC Araucaria EHC, MVCC 105°, OPPC, OPGW 144F, GAP (GZTACSR), and ACCC, designed to optimize transmission efficiency and grid reliability.

APAR innovates cables designed for harsh environments, renewable energy connections, and railway signalling applications. From pioneering cable technologies such as PT-45 (Pressure Tight) and Aluminium Flexible E-Beam Cable to specialized solutions like Submarine Underwater and EV Charging Cables, APAR Cables ensures superior performance.

Showcasing sustainable oils & lubricants under the brand name POWEROIL transformer oil and solutions for electric vehicles at Elecrama 2025.

EPC Solutions and Training:

APAR goes beyond product manufacturing to offer EPC solutions for its customers. This encompasses design, engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning services.

The company provides end-to-end EPC conductor services, ensuring seamless integration and superior performance for modern power infrastructure with their innovative solutions of Medium Voltage Covered Conductor (MVCC) - 105°, Optical Phase Conductor (OPPC), Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) 144F, GAP (GZTACSR) Conductor & Aluminium Conductor Composite Core (ACCC)

APAR's EPC cable offerings, including Airport Lighting, Screened & Instrumentation, Concentric Core (Anti-Theft), and Hybrid Mining Cables, guarantee reliability and safety for demanding applications.

As a leader in the energy sector, APAR is dedicated to fostering growth and innovation. They will be hosting trainings to share their knowledge with the energy industry at ELECRAMA 2025.

Book your training slots here: https://apar.com/elecrama-exhibition/

"Through Elecrama 2025, APAR reaffirms its dedication to powering India's growth. We are excited to showcase products of the future and EPC solutions that bring tomorrow's solutions today." - Kushal Desai, Chairman & Managing Director, APAR Industries Limited.

About APAR Industries Limited:

Founded in 1958, APAR Industries Limited has evolved into a billion-dollar conglomerate with a remarkable presence in over 140 countries, standing as the world's largest manufacturer of aluminium and alloy conductors and the third-largest producer of transformer oil. With an extensive portfolio that includes over 350 grades of specialty oils and the largest range of specialty cables, APAR is a trusted partner for major transformer OEMs, power utilities, EPC contractors, automotive OEMs, and telecommunications companies worldwide.

Our commitment to innovation and excellence is backed by advanced R & D centres and 11 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, enabling us to deliver innovative products and solutions that empower industries and enhance energy reliability. As we continue to drive growth through technological advancements and customer-centric solutions, APAR Industries Limited is poised to deliver tomorrow's solutions today.

For more details, visit: www.apar.com

BSE: 532259 | NSE: APARINDS | Reuters: APAR.NS | Bloomberg: APR:IN

