Apex University Holds 3rd Convocation Ceremony; Governor Awards Gold Medals to Toppers

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 29: Apex University held its 3rd Convocation Ceremony with great pride and tradition at its Achrol campus. The ceremony was graced by Governor of Rajasthan, Haribhau Bagde as the Chief Guest, who awarded gold medals to academic toppers and extended his best wishes for a bright future to all graduates.

The university conferred honorary doctorates upon two distinguished individuals for their exemplary service to society:

* Param Pujya Niranjan Peethadheeshwar Shri Shri 1008 Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri Ji Maharaj, for his unparalleled contribution to Indian culture, Vedic traditions, and spiritual heritage.

* Prof. Achyuta Samanta, eminent educationist, social entrepreneur, and Member of Parliament from Odisha, for his outstanding work in the field of education and social service.

Presiding over the convocation was Dr. Ravi Juniwal, Chairperson of Apex University. The event witnessed the awarding of degrees to 1,824 graduating students, along with 18 gold medals to toppers across various faculties and the Dr. Sagarmal Juniwal Memorial Award to the best-performing students.

The convocation procession began from the administrative block and proceeded to the ceremonial venue. The event commenced with the national anthem followed by the university anthem, and graduates were proudly dressed in traditional Indian attire, upholding the values of cultural heritage.

Addressing the gathering, Hon'ble Governor Shri Haribhau Bagde emphasized the importance of Indian culture and moral values, stating: "The roots of Indian culture run deep and cannot be erased. Moral values are the cornerstone of our identity, and it is heartening to see Apex University working inthis direction."

He further added that education is a lifelong journey and advocated for holistic learning by suggesting that every university should house both a library of knowledge and a space for physical development.

In his special address, Param Pujya Swami Kailashanand Giri Ji Maharaj inspired the graduates to lead a life guided by truth, service, and selflessness. He said: "It's not enough to earn a degree -- true achievement lies in putting that knowledge to use in service of society and the nation. Life must have space for service, dedication, and harmony."

While accepting the honorary doctorate, Swami Ji humbly remarked that the degree was a tribute not just to him but to Indian culture and the entire saint community. He urged students to rise above caste and tradition and serve the nation with unity and purpose.

Delivering his acceptance speech, Prof. Achyuta Samanta shared: "The greatest mission in life is to become a good human being. With humanity at the core, anything is possible."

Dr. Ravi Juniwal, in his convocation address, congratulated the graduating batch and said: "This is not the end, but the beginning of a new journey. You now stand at the gateway to real challenges, responsibilities, and opportunities that life has to offer."

Shri Manoj Juniwal, Secretary of Sanjay Shiksha Samiti, extended a warm welcome to all dignitaries. Prof. (Dr.) Somdev Shatanshu, Vice Chancellor of Apex University, presented the annual report, and Dr. Pankaj Kumar Sharma, Registrar, delivered the vote of thanks and formally concluded the ceremony.

The convocation was attended by the Board of Management, Academic Council members, faculty, students, and many eminent guests from across the city, making it a truly memorable occasion.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)