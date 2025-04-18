Apollo Hospital, Indore collaborates with Medtronic to establish specialized center for Renal Denervation Therapy

VMPL

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 18: Apollo Hospital, one of Indore's leading healthcare providers has partnered with Medtronic India, a global leader in medical technology to establish a specialized center for renal denervation therapy. Formalized through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), this collaboration is primarily aimed at improving treatment options for patients with resistant and uncontrolled hypertension, with the goal of improving their overall health outcomes.

Through this initiative, Medtronic and Apollo Hospitals in Indore aim to enhance the expertise of healthcare professionals in renal denervation therapy. By organizing training sessions and workshops, the program ensures that medical teams stay updated on cutting-edge technologies and techniques for effectively managing and treating hypertension, beyond drugs. Additionally, both organizations will collaborate on community education efforts, raising awareness among patients and caregivers about hypertension, its treatment options, and strategies for better health management.

Speaking on the collaboration Mandeep Singh Kumar, Managing Director and Vice President of Medtronic India said "Hypertension continues to be a major public health challenge in India, contributing significantly to stroke and coronary heart disease-related deaths. We are pleased to partner with Apollo Hospitals to bring innovation and technology-driven solutions to the forefront of hypertension care. Renal Denervation Therapy represents a significant advancement in the treatment of resistant hypertension, and through this collaboration, we aim to empower healthcare professionals with advanced training and resources. By working together, we are committed to improving patient outcomes and setting new standards in the management of this complex condition."

Dr. Sarita Rao, Senior Interventional Cardiologist & Director Cath Lab, Apollo Hospitals, Indore, commented, "We recognize that uncontrolled hypertension remains one of the most pressing health challenges of our time. Through the integration of advanced training modules and cutting-edge patient education technologies, we are strategically positioned to deliver more impactful and sustainable solutions. This collaboration with Medtronic marks a pivotal step in our ongoing journey to empower patients with effective strategies for managing their condition. By leveraging innovative treatment approaches, we aim to drive meaningful improvements in patient outcomes and enhance the overall quality of care for both patients and caregivers."

Dr Roshan Rao Head of Department of Cardiology, Apollo Hospitals Indore said that worldwide more than 1 billion adults aged 30-79 have hypertension.54% of adults are diagnosed, 42% are treated and a mere 20% have their hypertension controlled. That is why it is so important to increase awareness and take steps to combat the growing menace of hypertension.

Hypertension is a serious yet manageable condition which affects millions worldwide. According to National Health Mission report, Hypertension contributes to 1.6 million deaths annually in India due to ischemic heart disease and stroke. However, by taking proactive steps, individuals can lead healthier lives and reduce the long-term risks associated with hypertension.

About Apollo Hospital-Indore:

Apollo Hospitals, Indore is a leading healthcare provider offering high-end tertiary care across various specialties, including Cardiology & Cardiothoracic Surgery, Neurology & Neurosurgery, Nephrology & Urology, Orthopaedics, Gastroenterology, and Emergency & Trauma 400+ Daily OPD Visits, further solidifying its reputation for excellence in healthcare.

