Apollo Techno Industries Limited SME IPO Opens on 23rd December, 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 20: Apollo Techno Industries Limited is the only domestic manufacturer in India engaged in the manufacturing of Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Rigs, Diaphragm Wall Drilling Rigs and one of the manufacturers of Rotary Drilling Rigs. The company caters to the requirements of diverse end-user industries across India and export markets. Apollo Techno's Initial Public Offering (IPO) will open on 23rd December 2025, with the company aiming to raise ₹47.96 Crore through a fresh issue of 36,89,000 equity shares. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE SME platform.

- Issue Size: 3689000 Equity Shares aggregating up to ₹ 47.96 Crs.

- Price Band: ₹ 123/- to ₹ 130/- Per Share

- Face Value: ₹ 10 Per Share

- Lot Size: 1000 Equity Shares

Equity Share Allocation

Anchor Portion - Not more than 10,50,000 Equity Shares

Qualified Institutional Buyer - Not more than 7,00,000 Equity Shares

Non-Institutional Investors - Not less than 5,26,000 Equity Shares

Individual Investors - Not less than 12,28,000 Equity Shares

Market Maker - 1,85,000 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for working capital requirement and general corporate expenses. The anchor portion will open on 22nd December, 2025, issue will Opens on 23rd December, 2025 and close on 26th December, 2025.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited and The Registrar to the Issue is MUFG Intime India Private Limited

Mr. Parth Rashmikant Patel, Managing Director of Apollo Techno, said, "Apollo Techno is the only domestic manufacturer in India engaged in the manufacturing of Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) equipment and Diaphragm Wall Drilling Rigs, and is also among the manufacturers of Rotary Drilling Rigs. Over the years, we have focused on building strong indigenous manufacturing capabilities to cater to the growing infrastructure needs of India, while also expanding our presence in select export markets. The proceeds from the IPO will support our growth plans and strengthen our position in the drilling equipment segment."

About the Apollo Techno Limited

Apollo Techno Industries Limited is a Gujarat-based manufacturer of specialized construction equipment, focusing on trenchless technology and foundation solutions for the construction industry. Our product includes Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Rigs, Diaphragm Drilling Rigs, Rotary Drilling Rigs and Spare parts.

Horizontal Directional Drilling Rigs (HDD) are primarily utilized for the installation of essential utilities such as gas pipelines, water supply lines, sewer lines, optical fibre cables, and electrical conduits, while Diaphragm and Rotary Drilling Rigs are deployed in deep basements, metro and airport projects, bridges and high-rise building foundations.

Apollo Techno Industries Limited is the only domestic manufacturer that is engaged in the manufacturing of Horizontal Directional Drilling equipments, Diaphragm wall Drilling Rigs and one of the manufacturers of Rotary Drilling Rigs catering the end user industries demand in India as well as in export markets.

Apollo Techno offers warranties, on-site support and technical training to ensure our customers are well-equipped to utilize our machinery effectively. With in-house design and engineering capabilities, SAP-ERP System, which enhances our manufacturing processes.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2025, the Company recorded revenue from operations of ₹ 9,914.09 Lakhs, EBITDA of ₹ 1,815.31 Lakhs with an EBITDA margin of 18.31%, and PAT of ₹ 1,378.84 Lakhs with a PAT margin of 13.84%. The Return on Equity (ROE) stood at 74.75%, while the Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) was 30.98% for the period.

